Watch now: Democrats offer few details at Tuesday redistricting hearing

Illinois Democrats faced a barrage of criticism from Republicans and advocacy groups Tuesday as they held the first two of four hearings over their legislative redistricting proposal.

The majority party, which unveiled their proposed boundaries last Friday, offered few new details as questions about district demographics and the underlying data used in the process went unanswered.

Instead, Democrats stressed that the proposed map is just that — a proposal. And they were looking to get more feedback before finalizing the lines.

"It's a draft," said Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero. "We are today taking a look at something that was put together, we are looking it over and we are collecting further information."

However, Republicans called the hearing "counterproductive" without having complete information.

"There's no ability to measure without the data other than just having the shapes on a map," said Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods. "I'm very concerned about the fact that you're asking for feedback on something that is incomplete."