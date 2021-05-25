Watch now: Democrats offer few details at Tuesday redistricting hearing

Illinois Democrats faced a barrage of criticism from Republicans and advocacy groups Tuesday as they held the first two of four hearings over their legislative redistricting proposal.
The majority party, which unveiled their proposed boundaries last Friday, offered few new details as questions about district demographics and the underlying data used in the process went unanswered.
Instead, Democrats stressed that the proposed map is just that — a proposal. And they were looking to get more feedback before finalizing the lines.
"It's a draft," said Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero. "We are today taking a look at something that was put together, we are looking it over and we are collecting further information."
However, Republicans called the hearing "counterproductive" without having complete information.
"There's no ability to measure without the data other than just having the shapes on a map," said Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods. "I'm very concerned about the fact that you're asking for feedback on something that is incomplete."
Though Democrats touted the 45 redistricting hearings held largely remotely this spring, many groups said they felt their input had been ignored in the name of partisan advantage.
"We are disappointed that this committee has chosen to repeat history by releasing maps last Friday night in the twilight of the legislative session, ignoring requests from diverse groups who are asking for two weeks' time to review these maps," said Griselda Vega Samuel, an attorney with MALDEF, a Latino civil rights organization.
"This body has declared time and again that you are 'dedicated to transparency with public participation in the redistricting process,' but your actions prove otherwise," she said.
Democratic lawmakers took advantage of COVID-19 rules allowing for remote participation in committee hearings. Though most were in the Capitol, only Hernandez was physically present in the committee room.
Republicans said it was symbolic of a process that's been anything but transparent.
"We learned through this that the Democrats had a secret room where individual lawmakers were going into a room, drawing their districts and picking their voters," said state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, at an earlier press conference. "This is the epitome of a backroom deal. And what's at risk is the ability for Illinoisans to be represented and empowered in their government."
Hernandez confirmed that the underlying data used to draft the map was the American Community Survey five-year estimates from 2015 to 2019.
Alan Lichtman, a professor of history at American University who was hired as a consultant by House and Senate Democrats, endorsed the use of the data, saying that estimates from the 2005 to 2009 survey were only 0.3% off from the results of the 2010 census.
He also called the Illinois General Assembly "a model for the nation" in terms of minority representation.
Hearings are scheduled to continue Wednesday and Thursday. Legislative Democrats are pressing to pass a new set of maps before the General Assembly’s scheduled adjournment May 31.
