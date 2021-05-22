Watch now: Democrats unveil proposed Illinois legislative districts. Here's what it means

Illinois lawmakers responded Saturday to the first draft of the long-awaited proposed state legislative maps, which were released late Friday, setting off the once-a-decade process wrought with bitter, partisan strife.
Democrats dubbed their proposal “a fair map” that represents the broad diversity of the state, yet it was widely denounced by Republicans and good government groups, who said it relies on flawed data and is built to protect Democratic incumbents and give the party an overall partisan advantage.
“I think this is a slap in the face to the people of Illinois, to be honest with you,” said state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, the minority spokesman for the House Redistricting Committee. “In the year 2021, the fact that the majority would put out these simple, rudimentary PDF maps as their maps to the people of Illinois, is just really unconscionable.”
Democrats unveiled the map just after 7 p.m. Friday, which was long after lawmakers left town for the weekend and allowed the party to avoid additional media scrutiny on the controversial topic.
The party is seeking to meet a June 30 deadline to pass a map that will lock in their supermajorities in the state House and Senate for another 10 years.
Per the state constitution, the legislature — controlled by Democrats — is given the first crack and drawing a map. If one isn’t approved by the end of June, the process is turned over to an eight-person commission divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans.
If they cannot agree, the Illinois Secretary of State draws a name — either a Democrat or Republican — to break the tie. This would essentially give Republicans a 50% chance at drawing the map, a scenario supermajority Democrats are certain to avoid.
Democrats touted the proposed map as fair, reflecting the geographic, racial and ethnic diversity of the state while taking into account feedback received from more than 45 redistricting hearings held across the state in March and April.
Hearings are planned on the proposed boundaries on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
“Redistricting is about making sure all voices are heard, and that’s exactly what this map accomplishes,” said state Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, chairman of the Senate Redistricting Committee. ”This is a fair map that reflects the great diversity of our state and ensures every person receives equal representation in the General Assembly.”
But Republicans and good government groups sharply criticized the proposal, which offered almost no details about the demographic makeup of each district or the underlying data used to create them. And as of Saturday afternoon, there has been no legislation filed detailing the proposed lines.
Butler said he received a courtesy call from state Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, the House Redistricting Committee chairwoman, just 12 minutes before the maps were released. He said it was the first time he and his fellow Republicans saw the proposed districts.
Though dozens of public hearings were held across the state, most were not well attended. In any case, Butler said Democrats “took everything they heard in the hearings and threw it out the window of their secret room in the Stratton Building.”
In a disappointing, but not surprising move, the Democratic Majorities tonight posted a new politician-drawn legislative map designed behind locked doors to cement their grip on power at the expense of Illinois families.https://t.co/eDy9Sn5ls9 pic.twitter.com/sDaBVt64x0— Jason Barickman (@jasonbarickman) May 22, 2021
“I mean, look, they drew these maps in a locked room where the public wasn't allowed in, they produced maps and put them out at 7:30pm on a Friday night after they had told all their members to head home for the weekend and turn off their phones,” Butler said. “This is in no way transparent and open and public-involved. This is worse than the Madigan playbook.”
'Veto any partisan map'
Another point of contention is the use of population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey instead of redistricting data from the 2020 census.
The latter, which includes counts of population by race, ethnicity and other factors, is typically used by state legislatures to draw legislative and Congressional maps. However, delivery of that data has been delayed until the end of September by the COVID-19 pandemic. If Democrats are to meet the June 30 deadline, it means using alternative data sets.
CHANGE Illinois, a nonpartisan nonprofit that advocates for an independent redistricting process, said they “strongly reject” any map that utilizes ACS as its underlying dataset, saying it would lead to an undercount of nearly 42,000 Illinois residents.
“We urge Illinois lawmakers to seek relief from the courts and halt current attempts to pass maps that erase thousands of Illinoisans,” the coalition said in a statement. “We urge Gov. J.B. Pritzker to fulfill his repeated pledges to veto any partisan map, but especially one built from an undercount of Illinoisans.”
Pritzker campaigned on independent maps in 2018, vowing to veto any map that was drawn by lawmakers, political officials or staffers. But the governor has slowly walked back on that promise, saying Wednesday that he planned to veto an “unfair” map, leaving the definition of that open to interpretation.
“I have not seen a map from the Republicans, I think I would have liked to have seen what they would like to see,” Pritzker said Wednesday. “I have not seen what the Democrats have come up with yet. So, I hope they’ll produce a map soon too, and we’ll see where we go."
Republicans, without the votes in the General Assembly to stop a Democratic map, hope Pritzker will keep his initial promise.
"This will be a good test for Pritzker," said state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet. "Did he mean what he said when he said he would veto a map that wasn't a fair map with an independent commission that was used a computer system that didn't know where the incumbents live?"
'Madigan all over again'
Some Central Illinois districts would be significantly altered under the proposal while others would essentially remain the same.
Macon County, for instance, would be split into three Senate districts and four House districts.
Most of the urban core of Decatur would continue to be in the 48th Senate District, currently represented by state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield. The district would pick up most of Springfield’s Democratic-trending west side while dropping conservative Macoupin and Montgomery counties.
Turner could not be reached for comment Saturday.
The 96th House District, which covers half the Senate district and connects the east side of Springfield and Decatur, appears to remain mostly intact. The district is represented by state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur.
"Last night was the first time I saw the entire map," Scherer said in a statement. "I'll be reviewing it this weekend."
The other half of the district, the 95th House District, would include a sliver into rural Macon County. It also includes rural portions of northern Christian County and loops around Springfield’s urban core to capture outlying areas on the city’s south and west sides and north end. It appears to include Butler's Springfield home.
The proposed map would place most of northern and eastern Macon County, currently represented by state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, in state Sen. Sally Turner’s 44th Senate District, which would also include all or parts of DeWitt, Logan, McLean, Menard, Piatt, Sangamon and Tazewell counties.
The 88th House District would cover the northern and western portions of the county, an area currently represented by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur.
"It's not really a map," Caulkins said. "I mean, it's a painted picture of Illinois that has different areas colored in claiming to be House districts and Senate districts."
"This is Mike Madigan all over again," he said.
The county's southern portion, currently represented by state Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, would be in the 107th House district.
Rose's 51st Senate district would shift south and east, straddling the Indiana border, stretching from Champaign County to as far south as Lawrence County. It would not include any portion of Macon County.
Much of Rose's new district would include pieces of state Sen. Darren Bailey's current district. Bailey, R-Louisville, is seeking the GOP nomination for governor and thus forgoing a reelection bid.
Bailey released a statement about the proposed legislative boundary maps Saturday afternoon via his office, which indicated that he will be touching more on this topic in the coming week.
"A closed-door redistricting process was brought to fruition as Democrats posted a 'map' using inaccurate data. Democrats are pushing ahead with their agenda so they can pick their voters and keep their power. The governor needs to own up to his campaign promise and step in and end the madness," Bailey said.
Mac White, chairman of the Coles County Democrats, said he is still assessing the proposed boundary maps, but believed that Rose, a Charleston native, Rose would be a more capable advocate for the Coles County area that current 110th district Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland.
McLean County would become even more fragmented under the proposal, split among three Senate districts and five House districts.
The most significant change proposed involves the 46th Senate district, a swingy Peoria-based seat that currently includes working class areas in Fulton County.
Under the new proposal, the district would stretch from Peoria to the urban portions of Bloomington-Normal, presumably adding thousands of Democratic voters in the process.
The Twin Cities, currently split between Sally Turner and state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, would largely be unified under one legislative district under the proposal.
The 91st House district, which covers half the Senate district, would include Bloomington and Normal along with portions of Peoria, Tazwell and Woodford counties.
Both the House and Senate district could give Democrats an opportunity to compete in the county, which currently has an all-Republican state legislative delegation.
On the other hand, the Senate districts Barickman and Turner each represent would become more rural in nature.
“I think there was nothing surprising about last night’s disclosure other than the abundant lack of transparency that exists around it,” Barickman said Saturday in an interview with The Pantagraph.
“It’s difficult to ascertain the specific impact to anyone because there’s a lack of detailed data," he said. "It’s a PDF that doesn't allow you to even determine where the actual boundaries exist.”
Barickman said he expects there to be changes before the final maps are approved.
State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, whose 105th House district would also serve to get more rural under the proposed, said the process was "obviously flawed" and "lacked transparency."
“It’s different. It’s an opportunity to represent potentially new people, which I have always enjoyed representing people, whether that is those who I have been representing for years in my district," Brady said. "The one thing I think is important to keep in mind is the true data that have been used in this is skeptical, I’m very skeptical of the data.”
The western and southwestern portions of the county would be included in the 87th House district, which would also encompass most of Tazwell County and the northern portion of Logan County.
The new district would include the home of state Rep. Keith Sommer, R-Morton.
The northeastern portion of the county would be in the 106th House district, currently represented by Thomas Bennett, R-Gibson City.
Sierra Henry of The Pantagraph contributed to this report.