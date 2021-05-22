Watch now: Democrats unveil proposed legislative districts. What does it mean for McLean County?

The latter, which includes counts of population by race, ethnicity and other factors, is typically used by state legislatures to draw legislative and Congressional maps. However, delivery of that data has been delayed until the end of September by the COVID-19 pandemic. If Democrats are to meet the June 30 deadline, it means using alternative data sets.

CHANGE Illinois, a nonpartisan nonprofit that advocates for an independent redistricting process, said they “strongly reject” any map that utilizes ACS as its underlying dataset, saying it would lead to an undercount of nearly 42,000 Illinois residents.

“We urge Illinois lawmakers to seek relief from the courts and halt current attempts to pass maps that erase thousands of Illinoisans,” the coalition said in a statement. “We urge Gov. J.B. Pritzker to fulfill his repeated pledges to veto any partisan map, but especially one built from an undercount of Illinoisans.”

Pritzker campaigned on independent maps in 2018, vowing to veto any map that was drawn by lawmakers, political officials or staffers. But the governor has slowly walked back on that promise, saying Wednesday that he planned to veto an “unfair” map, leaving the definition of that open to interpretation.