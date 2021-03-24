 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Dick Durbin slams Ted Cruz over remarks about gun control discussion
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Watch now: Dick Durbin slams Ted Cruz over remarks about gun control discussion

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin on Wednesday hit back at U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a day after Cruz said the Senate was engaging in "ridiculous theater" in its discussion of gun control measures following recent mass shootings. 

Cruz's remarks came as lawmakers explored gun control measures during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, the day after 10 people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado grocery store. Durbin, the Illinois Democrat who is chairman of the committee, said it was scheduled last week, before Monday's incident and before he learned about the March 16 shooting of eight people in the Atlanta area. 

Cruz said the gun control discussions were following a predictable pattern.

"Every time there's a shooting we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders," he said.   

He said measures proposed by Democrats would take guns away from law-abiding citizens. "When you disarm law-abiding citizens, you make them more likely to be victims," he said. 

Durbin slammed Cruz's remarks during a floor speech on Wednesday.

"There was nothing ridiculous about the hearing that we held yesterday," he said. "It was a matter of life and death, and the grief that is being felt in Boulder, Colorado, Atlanta, Georgia, and all over America is a grief that is shared on a daily basis." 

Durbin said lawmakers should enact measures "bring sanity to our Second Amendment" and keep firearms out of the hands of people who should not have them, such as "convicted felons and mentally unstable people." He spoke in support of universal background check legislation that he said is supported by 90% of Americans. 

It is unclear whether any of the bills up for consideration by the committee — most of them involving more restrictive background checks — would have made a difference in the Colorado case. The 21-year-old man charged with killing eight people in the Atlanta area last week had purchased a 9 mm handgun hours before the murders, prompting advocates to push for longer waiting periods for purchases.

The Associated Press contributed. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin slams U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz over gun violence remark

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Central Illinois chief judge is no stranger to being pioneer
Govt-and-politics

Central Illinois chief judge is no stranger to being pioneer

It's not lost on Kate Gorman that her tenure as chief judge of the 10th Judicial Circuit is historic, but she doesn't want to dwell on that. She doesn't want to just be known as the first woman to head the five counties that compose the circuit, nor does she want to be known as the first child of a former chief judge. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News