Watch now: Dick Durbin slams Ted Cruz over remarks about gun control discussion

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin on Wednesday hit back at U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a day after Cruz said the Senate was engaging in "ridiculous theater" in its discussion of gun control measures following recent mass shootings.

Cruz's remarks came as lawmakers explored gun control measures during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, the day after 10 people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado grocery store. Durbin, the Illinois Democrat who is chairman of the committee, said it was scheduled last week, before Monday's incident and before he learned about the March 16 shooting of eight people in the Atlanta area.

Cruz said the gun control discussions were following a predictable pattern.

"Every time there's a shooting we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders," he said.

He said measures proposed by Democrats would take guns away from law-abiding citizens. "When you disarm law-abiding citizens, you make them more likely to be victims," he said.

Durbin slammed Cruz's remarks during a floor speech on Wednesday.