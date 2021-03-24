Watch now: Duckworth withdraws pledge to hold up Biden appointees as White House offers a senior staffer to hear Asian American and Pacific Islander concerns

“To be told that you have Kamala Harris, we are proud of her, you don’t need anybody else is insulting,” Duckworth told reporters. “That’s not something you would say to the Black Caucus: That you have Kamala, we’re not going to be put any African Americans in the Cabinet, why would you say that to AAPIs?”

Duckworth then pledged to put a hold on Biden nominees who lacked “diversity” while she would back those supported by the Black, Hispanic or Congressional Asian Pacific American caucuses.

Made aware of her pledge, in which she was later joined by Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, the White House announced it would be hiring a “senior level Asian American Pacific Islander liaison who will ensure the community’s voice is further represented,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“We have AAPI staff at senior levels and at all levels of the administration and we will continue to work to find ways to elevate AAPI voices at the highest level of government,” Psaki said Wednesday.