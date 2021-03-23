Watch now: Evanston 1st in US to offer Black residents reparations

Alderman Robin Rue Simmons, who proposed the program that was adopted in 2019, said groups in support of reparations have offered pro-bono legal assistance if the program is challenged in court.

“This is set aside for an injured community that happens to be Black, that was injured by the city of Evanston for anti-Black housing policies,” Simmons said.

At the same time, Simmons suggested that the money is just a start to right the wrongs of the past.

“We all know that the road to repair and justice in the Black community is going to be a generation of work,” Simmons said. "It’s going to be many programs and initiatives, and more funding.”

The City Council acted after dozens of citizens addressed the body and the plan received some pushback from several.

“For the first time, the United States is moving in the right direction. I believe this surge of goodwill began in Evanston about two years ago,” said the Rev. Michael Nabors of Second Baptist Church in Evanston.