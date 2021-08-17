Watch now: Even on Agriculture Day, it's still infrastructure week in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — It may have been Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair, but it was still infrastructure week as Illinois elected officials, at separate events across town, offered diverging views Tuesday on federal legislation that has emerged over the past few months.

At issue is the $1 trillion "hard" infrastructure bill — meant to rebuild the nation's crumbling roads and bridges — that passed the U.S. Senate just over a week ago, and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which would address "human infrastructure" such as the social safety net and climate change, also under consideration.

U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, Mary Miller, R-Oakland, and GT Thompson, R-Pa., at an agriculture policy forum on the Illinois State Fairgrounds Tuesday morning, criticized Democratic efforts to pass the larger package.

Beyond the spending level, they took issue with changes to the estate tax that would partially eliminate the "stepped-up basis," a provision in the tax code that has made it easier to keep family farms in the family.

"It's ironic that these provisions are being pushed by Democrats in Washington at the same time we saw Democrats honor centennial farm families on the director's lawn here at the State Fair," Davis said. "You can't push policies that will cost families the ability to pass their farms down to the next generation and at the same time honor those family farms with a straight face. But many Democrats do that."

At a later press conference at the Illinois Department of Transportation in Springfield, Illinois Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, along with Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, focused mostly on the package that has already passed their chamber.

But, when asked about the tax provision in the proposed reconciliation package, Duckworth said "we are in communications with (farmers) and when we go back, we're gonna negotiate some more on the next infrastructure package very much aware that we need to keep our family farms intact."

Though in disagreement about the size and provisions of the packages, Democrats and Republicans agreed with the need to invest in the nation's infrastructure, especially as it pertains to the rural economy.

"Our farmers here have been growing record bumper crops of corn and soybeans, but we can't get them down river fast enough," Duckworth said. "In fact, when you go to other parts of the country, in the southeastern United States, you find other states that are buying corn and soybeans from Brazil because we here in Illinois cannot get our product down the market down the Mississippi River to market fast enough. So we have to fix the locks and dams on the Mississippi."

Thompson, the ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, invited by Davis to attend the forum with Illinois farmers, agreed that "infrastructure is a good investment."

"There's not a commodity out there that doesn't have to use infrastructure to get to market, whether it's a train, shipping barges, roads with trucks," he said. " ... "But we cannot allow farmers and ranchers to carry this financial burden on their backs."

Noting that Illinois' transportation network has made it a major player in the national economy, Durbin said the state needs to invest to keep its status in the future.

This means investment in emerging markets, such as electric vehicles, tipping his cap to companies like Rivian, which has made significant investments in Normal.

"I don't want to be partisan about this, but there was no infrastructure bill in the last administration," Durbin said. "None. We're making up for lost time. (A) bipartisan bill put together by Republicans and Democrats who all agree this is a priority for America's economy to grow."

Still, the bipartisan package face roadblocks. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she will not call it for a vote in the House until the Senate approves the reconciliation bill, which faces a steeper climb given the reservations of moderate Democrats.

Asked if Pelosi should decouple the bills as some House members have asked for, Duckworth said she would let her "worry about the House and how she wants to move things forward."

"We've done our job, we passed the deal," Duckworth said. "We're going to go back and work on the larger bill itself and we're going to continue to do our work in the Senate."

It was a busy day in the capital city Tuesday as state and federal lawmakers converged on the fairgrounds to celebrate Agriculture Day.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended three ag-related events, including one where he signed legislation that designates Penicillium Rubens as the official state microbe of Illinois and legislation that adds agricultural sciences as a course option for the science category and agricultural education as a course option for the elective category as part of the required high school coursework for state university admission.

Later, Pritzker participated in the Governor's Sale of Champions, once again losing a bidding war with his wife, MK, for the Grand Champion Steer, named Bob, who fetched a record $105,000.

Many elected officials are in town for political events to take place in the coming days. Wednesday is Governor's Day at the State Fair.

The Illinois Democratic County Chair's Association will host their annual brunch fundraiser in a tent outside a Springfield hotel Wednesday morning, with Ossoff featured as the keynote speaker. Pritzker will host an event on the director's lawn of the fairgrounds at noon.

Thursday is Republican Day, with party officials also hosting a fundraising event that morning and a rally at noon on the director's lawn.

