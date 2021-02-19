Watch now: Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan resigns

Madigan, a lawyer and the longtime 13th Ward committeeman in Chicago, didn't comment on the ongoing investigation or on other controversies surrounding his decisions as leader of House Democrats and the Democratic Party. But part of his statement did address his critics.

"It's no secret that I have been the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois," he said. "The fact is, my motivation for holding elected office has never wavered. I have been resolute in my dedication to public service and integrity, always acting in the interest of the people of Illinois."

Madigan said the House's achievements during his tenure included serving as a check on the power of the governor, especially surrounding a "governor's abuse of the amendatory veto," school funding reform, criminal-justice reforms and economic development.

He said he was proud of the expanding "diversity of voices" in the House Democratic Caucus to more women, people of color and members of the LGBT community.

Madigan, in his ward committeeman role, will be able to decide on who will be appointed to serve the remainder of his two-year term in the House when he and others representing four Chicago ward committees and a township meet within 30 days.