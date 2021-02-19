Watch now: Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan resigns

Michael Madigan, the Chicago Democrat who helped to craft the 1970 Illinois Constitution, spent 50 years in the Illinois House and was the chamber's speaker for 36 of the past 38 years, said Thursday that he will resign his 22nd District seat at the end of February.
Madigan, 78, suspended his campaign for another two-year term as speaker in January while under investigation in an ongoing federal bribery investigation involving Commonwealth Edison.
Madigan hasn't been charged, and he denied any wrongdoing.
He issued an 833-word statement announcing his resignation from the House, where Democrats hold a super-majority, saying he worked with a "diverse and talented group of Illinois Democrats" and "with our colleagues across the aisle ... to level the playing field and strengthen the middle class while workers in other states saw their wages diminished."
Madigan said he dedicated his life to public service a half-century ago "to make a difference in people's lives. I believed then, and I still do today, that it is our duty as public servants to improve the lives of the most vulnerable and help hard-working people build a good life."
He said his journey in politics and public life "would not have been possible without my wonderful wife, Shirley, and children, Lisa, Tiffany, Nicole and Andrew, who have stood by my side year after year, providing their love and support despite the pressure of growing up in the public spotlight. I am fortunate to have them in my life."
Madigan, a lawyer and the longtime 13th Ward committeeman in Chicago, didn't comment on the ongoing investigation or on other controversies surrounding his decisions as leader of House Democrats and the Democratic Party. But part of his statement did address his critics.
"It's no secret that I have been the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois," he said. "The fact is, my motivation for holding elected office has never wavered. I have been resolute in my dedication to public service and integrity, always acting in the interest of the people of Illinois."
Madigan said the House's achievements during his tenure included serving as a check on the power of the governor, especially surrounding a "governor's abuse of the amendatory veto," school funding reform, criminal-justice reforms and economic development.
He said he was proud of the expanding "diversity of voices" in the House Democratic Caucus to more women, people of color and members of the LGBT community.
Madigan, in his ward committeeman role, will be able to decide on who will be appointed to serve the remainder of his two-year term in the House when he and others representing four Chicago ward committees and a township meet within 30 days.
Madigan, who has declined interview requests, will have 56% of the weighted vote on his successor based on the percentage of voters from his ward who cast ballots in his race. There are no announced candidates for his seat, and he hasn't said who he would favor to replace him, Madigan spokeswoman Eileen Boyce said.
A resident of Chicago's southwest side, Madigan remains in control of four political funds that support Democratic candidates and had a total of $18.8 million available as of Dec. 31, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.
House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, thanked Madigan in a statement "for his sincere and meaningful contributions to our state. Under him, we've had strong, sustained Democratic leadership in Springfield. We legalized same-sex marriage, abolished the death penalty and solidified abortion rights. Illinois also became the first state in the Midwest to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour."
Gov. JB Pritzker, a fellow Democrat, commended Madigan for the House's legislative achievements during Madigan's tenure as speaker. And the governor credited Madigan with helping to oppose policies of Pritzker's predecessor, Republicsan Bruce Rauner, when Rauner said Madigan "served as the bulwark against constant cruelty to the most vulnerable."
"The people of Illinois have much to be grateful for thanks to his dedicated public service, and the many sacrifices he and his family made to make a difference in our lives," Pritzker said. "I know how dearly he loves his wife Shirley, their children and grandchildren, and I hope that in this next chapter, his family can begin to make up for lost time."
Dick Simpson, a longtime political observer and former Chicago alderman, said he will be glad to see Madigan leave the legislature. A protege of the late Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley, Madigan was the last major fixture of "machine politics" in Illinois from the 1950s and 1960s who remained active, according to Simpson.
Machine politics refers to the control of government by one political party through "corrupt contracts," patronage and favoritism based on party loyalty, Simpson said.
"It's good to see that we are turning the page on this chapter in Illinois politics," Simpson said.
Recently sworn-in state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, said she benefited from Madigan's advice when she was chairwoman of the Sangamon County Democratic party from 2012 until early this year.
"Speaker Madigan has played a pivotal role in the state of Illinois for many years," Turner said. "I applaud the positive impact his leadership has had on the state of Illinois, the state legislature and the Democratic Party."
When asked how the federal investigation of Madigan has affected the Democratic Party, Turner would only say, "For anyone who has been in office for as long as Speaker Madigan has been in office, there is going to be some controversy surrounding them."
For Republicans and other political activists, Madigan's resignation was welcome news.
"Chairman Madigan's legacy is that of presiding over the decline of a once great state, ballooning pension liabilities by hundreds of billions of dollars, and the accumulation of historic political power that primarily benefited insider and special interests," Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy said.
Tracy noted that Madigan still has significant sway over the Democratic Party's financial resources.
"This is great news, but as long as Mike Madigan continues to hold the purse strings of the Democratic Party, his corruption will continue to rule the state of Illinois," tweeted Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia.
Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said he has been "looking forward" to Madigan's resignation.
"Rep. Madigan's autocratic rule over the decades has not made Illinois a more prosperous nor competitive state," Durkin said. "Our state is in shambles — financially, structurally and ethically. New ideas and sincere collaboration between the parties is the only pathway forward."
Austin Berg, vice president of marketing at the Illinois Policy Institute, said, "Former Speaker Madigan cut his teeth in the Daley political machine, and followed in the footsteps of his political mentors to the detriment of Illinois — accumulating a massive political war chest and building an unmatched patronage army, all financed by the worst state and local debt crisis in the nation."
State Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, said he hardly ever spoke with Madigan. But Murphy said Madigan referred to Murphy, former owner of Charlie Parker's Diner in Springfield, as the "restaurant guy."
Murphy said Madigan is an example of why Illinois needs term limits, calling his more than three decades as speaker "not healthy."
New rules adopted by the House under Welch for the first time restricted a speaker's tenure to a total of 10 years, or five two-year terms.
"Mike Madigan had too much control, plain and simple, for way too many years," Murphy said.
Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, was 3 when Madigan was first elected to the House. Like Murphy, Butler said one of the only conversations he had with Madigan was about the White Sox. Butler said Madigan's lack of communication with regular lawmakers was part of the reason his leadership was ineffective.
"The problems that we have with state government, much of that lays at the feet of Madigan who has run the House for so long," Butler said.
Madigan was known as an "old school" politician who didn't carry a cell phone. Butler said he has already texted with Welch since his election as speaker — something that wasn't possible with Madigan.