Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers Illinois budget address
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is delivering a prerecorded address to lay out his proposed budget for fiscal year 2022, a plan of “painful choices” that will call for holding spending flat and not raising the state’s 4.95% income tax.

The pain is both short-term and long-term.

The former, obviously brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has devastated state and local budgets across the country as tax revenues fell amid pandemic-induced shutdowns.

The latter arises from the state’s continued structural budget deficit, brought on by a taxing structure many argue does not adequately capture revenue growth in the modern economy and years of shortchanging pension payments to fund services like education and healthcare.

The state’s unfunded pension liability now sits at $141 billion and, as of Tuesday afternoon, its backlog of unpaid bills is at $4.76 billion, a number expected to grow to more than $10 billion by June and balloon to more than $33 billion by 2026, according to projections from the governor’s office.

Budget deficits between $4 billion and $5 billion are projected each year within that span.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

