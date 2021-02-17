Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers Illinois budget address

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is delivering a prerecorded address to lay out his proposed budget for fiscal year 2022, a plan of “painful choices” that will call for holding spending flat and not raising the state’s 4.95% income tax.

The pain is both short-term and long-term.

The former, obviously brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has devastated state and local budgets across the country as tax revenues fell amid pandemic-induced shutdowns.

The latter arises from the state’s continued structural budget deficit, brought on by a taxing structure many argue does not adequately capture revenue growth in the modern economy and years of shortchanging pension payments to fund services like education and healthcare.

