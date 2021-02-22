Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signing sweeping Illinois criminal justice overhaul

“In signing this bill into law, Gov. Pritzker chose to listen to a few strident political voices rather than the 120,000 petition signing citizens who plainly saw the bill for what it is," the Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition said in a statement Monday. "This new law is a blatant move to punish an entire, honorable profession that will end up hurting law-abiding citizens the most. Because we are sworn to protect and serve the public, we sincerely hope that we will not be proven right about this new law, that it won't cause police officers to leave the profession in droves and handcuff those who remain so they can't stop crimes against people and property."