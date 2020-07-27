Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker visits downstate counties hit with COVID-19 outbreaks: ‘What’s happening here ... is alarming'

Pritzker on Monday said the state has maintained a lower positivity rate than neighboring states but warned that good news could swiftly reverse if people don’t heed warnings to wear a mask in public, avoid crowded indoor settings and keep 6 feet away from others.

During his news briefing’s conclusion, he stressed that “this is not a political virus,” adding that he can relate to the economic hurt felt across the state since the outbreak.

“I was a businessman before I became governor,” Pritzker said. “I understand the challenge that this has brought, I mean really for many people, financial ruin sometimes. And this is horrible. This coronavirus is just horrible. But if we all took off our masks, it would be much, much worse.”

The governor later met with officials in Rock Island County, another community bordering a state with spiking COVID-19 cases. Illinois’ Region 2 under Pritzker’s latest reopening plan, which includes the county, reported a 4% seven-day positivity rate on Monday and is “continuing to head in the wrong direction,” Pritzker said.

Neighboring Iowa’s positivity rate was even higher, at 7.2% for Sunday and 9.3% total since the pandemic started. The seven-day positivity rate of Missouri, Adams County’s next-door state, was 8.6%.