Watch now: Gov. Pritzker announces path to reopening Illinois, COVID-19 vaccine expansion

Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike shares her experience with getting her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in an educational video distributed by the state's "All in Illinois" awareness campaign.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday unveiled a revamped plan for gradually reopening the state and also said coronavirus vaccinations will be expanded to all residents 16 and older outside of Chicago beginning April 12.

The move comes as the state is receiving increasing shipments of doses from the federal government and as a growing percentage of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The revised reopening plan includes slightly increased capacity limits for retail stores, theaters and outdoor venues, among other changes. The state currently is in the fourth phase of Pritzker’s plan, which had called for a broader reopening once a vaccine was widely available. The new plan will move the state toward a full reopening more gradually, with tweaks to the measurements used to determine to move forward.

The plan includes a new “bridge phase” for expanding capacity limits that will start when 70% of residents 65 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Pritzker said the state is now at 58% for that age group.

The fifth phase, essentially a return to normal, will begin when 50% of everyone 16 and over has received at least one dose of the vaccine. That number is now at 28%, Pritzker said.