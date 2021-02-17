Watch now: Gov. Pritzker delivering annual budget address
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will lay out his proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, a plan of “painful choices” that will call for holding spending flat and not raising the state’s 4.95% income tax.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday will propose rolling back several tax policies he agreed to in 2019 to win Republican support for his infrastructure plan and budget in his first year in office, according to sources familiar with the plan.
