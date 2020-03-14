WATCH NOW: Gov. Pritzker gives update on coronavirus in Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are releasing more information about the spread of coronavirus in Illinois.

A case on Saturday was confirmed in Coles County , the first outside of the Chicago area.

The patient was seen at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. The patient is from the 10-county service area of the hospital, an official said, which is Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Edgar, Douglas, Moultrie, Shelby, Effingham, Jasper and Fayette counties. READ MORE HERE.