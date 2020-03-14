You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Gov. Pritzker gives update on coronavirus in Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with elected and health officials, gives a daily update on the coronavirus situation in Illinois Thursday in Chicago. 

 Tyler LaRiviere, Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are releasing more information about the spread of coronavirus in Illinois. 

A case on Saturday was confirmed in Coles County, the first outside of the Chicago area. 

The patient was seen at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. The patient is from the 10-county service area of the hospital, an official said, which is Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Edgar, Douglas, Moultrie, Shelby, Effingham, Jasper and Fayette counties. READ MORE HERE.

On Friday, state officials announced 46 cases in Illinois.

Saturday update: What's happening with coronavirus in Central Illinois

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

