Watch now: Gov. Pritzker signs criminal justice reform bill

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed a sweeping criminal justice omnibus bill that abolishes cash bail, overhauls police certification and reforms use-of-force standards.
Pritzker signed House Bill 3653, referred to as the “Safe-T Act”, during an event at Chicago State University alongside lawmakers from the Illinois Black Caucus, which shepherded the package through the General Assembly.
“This legislation marks a substantial step toward dismantling the systemic racism that plagues our communities, our state and our nation, and brings us closer to true safety, true fairness and true justice,” Pritzker said.
Among the provisions:
- Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, all bail bonds and conditions of bail will be replaced by a system of pretrial release to be developed by the Illinois courts based on a detainee’s alleged crime, their risk of not appearing for their court date, and the threat or danger they may pose to an individual or community if released. Illinois is the first state to completely abolish cash bail by statute. Washington, D.C. does not use cash bail, and New Jersey effectively eliminated cash bail in most cases in 2017.
House Bill 3653 establishes the intent of the General Assembly to establish statewide use-of-force standards by 2022. It changes current standards by banning chokeholds and any actions that restrict breathing being used above the chest unless in a situation that authorizes deadly force. Under the law, use of force is only allowed when it is necessary for the officer to defend themselves or others from bodily harm when making an arrest. When a suspect is attempting to escape arrest, officers are only authorized to use deadly force if that person is unable to be caught at a later date and is likely to harm others.
Under House Bill 3653, the state will have more power over the certification and hiring of law enforcement at every agency through the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, known as ILETSB. Before this legislation the group could only decertify an officer under very narrow circumstances. They had to be convicted of a felony or a limited set of misdemeanors such as offering a bribe, prostitution or criminal sex abuse. The new law grants ILETSB broader discretionary authority to decertify officers for unethical or unprofessional conduct that would otherwise not rise to the level of a felony.
- The new law also makes body cameras mandatory for law enforcement agencies statewide. The largest departments must have body cameras in place by 2022, while all agencies, no matter how small, must have body cameras implemented by 2025.
While the legislation enjoyed grassroots support from activists, buoyed by the growing national concern over policing following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor last year, the bill faced strong opposition from Republican lawmakers and law enforcement groups.
Opponents say it will result in a less safe Illinois and have criticized the process behind its development as lacking in transparency without proper input from Republican lawmakers and the public at large.
The final version of the bill was introduced after midnight on the final day of the lame-duck session, when it received just enough votes to pass both chambers with less-than-an-hour of floor-debate.
State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Normal, in a statement said the legislation "clearly needed more work."
"While there are some good points in the legislation, they are overshadowed by measures that will handcuff police and allow violent offenders back onto our streets … that endangers our families, and members of law enforcement,” he said.
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, called the signing “an insult to our first responders.”
“We live in a civilized state where our elected officials’ greatest responsibility is the health and safety of Illinois citizens … At a crucial time when we should coalesce around the good men and women of law enforcement, Gov. Pritzker has turned his back on them with his signature on House Bill 3653,” Durkin said in a statement.
Proponents say HB 3653 will make Illinois safer by making the justice system more equitable for Black, Latino, low-income and minority communities that have been disproportionately harmed by disparate policies in sentencing, incarceration and policing.
“This bill protects police officers,” said Pritzker, after signing the legislation. He went on to add, “It also provides for funding for training for mental health services. It provides actually more for police officers, and doesn’t take away from them. I am actually very confident that this is going to make policing safer, and it is going to make the public safer.”
Members of the Black Caucus have countered claims against the bill’s transparency by pointing to nine subject matter hearings held by the caucus in state Senate committees between September and November. For nearly 30 hours, lawmakers from both parties, law enforcement, judges, state’s attorneys, legal experts, representatives of the court, the governor’s office and the attorney general’s office hashed out many of the issues that became provisions in the bill, such as the abolition of cash bail by 2023 and police certification.
The office of the governor and Attorney General Kwame Raoul held working meetings over several months starting in July with representatives from both chambers and parties, Fraternal Order of Police groups, the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association
State Sen, Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, in a statement said: “I’m extremely disappointed that the governor didn’t listen to the scores of police officers, state’s attorneys, and concerned citizens, who all shared one clear and obvious concern — that this proposal will make our communities less safe. This new law will make it harder for police to arrest and detain criminals, and more difficult for prosecutors to keep dangerous offenders off the streets. This is what happens when only one side is involved in the process of crafting legislation."
The bill's major sponsors, Sen. Elgie Sims and Rep. Justin Slaughter, both Chicago Democrats, have said they're willing to work with police groups to tweak parts which might need improvement.
“You don't switch on the switch and everything just happens,” Slaughter said Monday. “We are going to have to evolve, level-set with law enforcement, talk about these issues, talk about these challenges.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.