Watch now: Gov. Pritzker signs criminal justice reform bill

House Bill 3653 establishes the intent of the General Assembly to establish statewide use-of-force standards by 2022. It changes current standards by banning chokeholds and any actions that restrict breathing being used above the chest unless in a situation that authorizes deadly force. Under the law, use of force is only allowed when it is necessary for the officer to defend themselves or others from bodily harm when making an arrest. When a suspect is attempting to escape arrest, officers are only authorized to use deadly force if that person is unable to be caught at a later date and is likely to harm others.