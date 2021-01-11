Watch now: Gov. Pritzker weighs in on Illinois criminal justice reform bill

The omnibus criminal justice legislation, originally introduced as an amendment to House Bill 163, was also filed as an amendment House Bill 3653 Sunday as lawmakers continue to consider changes to existing language and additions of new language. Either bill would require action in the Senate before moving to the House for approval then heading to the governor for a signature.

For the third day of hearings in the House Criminal Judiciary Committee, lawmakers heard testimony Monday, this time focusing on detainee rights.

Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli spoke in favor of provisions in the bill that would allow detainees three phone calls in their first hour in law enforcement custody. She also backed requirements that posters or literature explaining the rights of people in custody be displayed in every room where someone is held in custody except for prison lock-up.

The provision is an update of two state laws, one from 1963 that guarantees certain rights for people in custody, including phone calls, and one from 1965 regarding display of information on detainee rights.

Another provision would allow detainees in custody to access their cellphone under the supervision of law enforcement for the purpose of obtaining phone numbers for making their allotted phone calls.