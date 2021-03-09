Watch now: Grossinger Motor Arena vaccination clinic to expand with help of Illinois National Guard

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have these plans in place waiting for increased vaccine," said McLean County public health administrator Jessica McKnight. "So those plans again are there, have been there and the guard will help us expand the current site at the arena to that max capacity when we get vaccine and also allow us to get really out in the community."

County officials said the arena has been averaging about 2,000 doses per week, administering them on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It recently added a weekend clinic after receiving an additional shipment.

However, public health officials hope to be open six days a week once supply increases, meaning that more than 25,000 doses could be administered per week utilizing full capacity.

"The site is set up really well," Manko said. "The National Guard actually came out to visit us in January when we first were set up running our first clinic. This is a model site that that they've used to set up other state-supported sites. So, it has the capability to run much more vaccines than we are, we just don't have the vaccine, unfortunately, at this moment."