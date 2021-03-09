Watch now: Grossinger Motor Arena vaccination clinic to expand with help of Illinois National Guard

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois National Guard deployed to Bloomington to assist local public health officials as they attempt to increase vaccinations across the county.
I’m proud to deploy @IL_Natl_Guard teams and additional state resources to McLean County to ensure residents can receive their vaccines as efficiently and equitably as possible. https://t.co/d9QzSAqlJB— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 9, 2021
Four teams of Illinois National Guard and Air National Guard members will work alongside the McLean County Public Health Department, bringing around 60 soldiers to the area. They’ll be divided between Grossinger Motors Arena and two “mobile” teams who will travel site-to-site at the direction of the health department.
“We’re being called in to increase the capacity of MCHD,” Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Brad Leighton said of the deployment. “We are providing the human capacity to get needles-in-arms.”
Demand for the vaccine in McLean County has been high and supply levels haven’t leveled up to meet the need: Not including an additional shipment received from the state Tuesday, MCHD expected to receive just 2,900 doses of vaccine this week.
The health department “has been capable of providing more vaccines than have been supplied to-date,” spokesperson Marianne Manko said. “In anticipation of future vaccine shipment increases, this partnership will not only allow (us) to vaccinate residents at a faster rate, but it will also assist in increasing access to residents all across McLean County.”
Asked by The Pantagraph whether the arrival of the National Guard coincided with an increase in doses, Manko said, “No.”
“But we are preparing for increased allocations,” she added. “With this current plan, we are capable of administering up to 10 times the vaccinations we have been averaging weekly.”
As of Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health had McLean County’s seven-day average of administered doses at 846 between the health department and its community partners.
Already, 24 Airmen from the Illinois Air National Guard and six contracted assisted MCHD during a Tuesday vaccine clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena. They’re slated to return Thursday, Manko said.
“The troops will be providing all of the support — other than sticking arms,” Leighton said. “That will be done by the contracted nurses.”
The arena has served as a mass vaccination site since January, but the expanded manpower will allow up to 4,600 doses to be administered per day once supply is available.
"We have these plans in place waiting for increased vaccine," said McLean County public health administrator Jessica McKnight. "So those plans again are there, have been there and the guard will help us expand the current site at the arena to that max capacity when we get vaccine and also allow us to get really out in the community."
County officials said the arena has been averaging about 2,000 doses per week, administering them on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It recently added a weekend clinic after receiving an additional shipment.
However, public health officials hope to be open six days a week once supply increases, meaning that more than 25,000 doses could be administered per week utilizing full capacity.
"The site is set up really well," Manko said. "The National Guard actually came out to visit us in January when we first were set up running our first clinic. This is a model site that that they've used to set up other state-supported sites. So, it has the capability to run much more vaccines than we are, we just don't have the vaccine, unfortunately, at this moment."
The two mobile teams are comprised of 18 Army National Guard Soldiers hailing from the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Urbana and the 108th Sustainment Brigade in Chicago. Six medics are split between the teams and, like the contracted nurses at Grossinger, they’ll be the ones performing the actual shots, leaving the soldiers to provide other support.
As of March 9, there are about 1,300 National Guard service members assisting with the COVID-19 response across Illinois, including at more than 60 vaccination sites.
Overall, there are now more than 880 vaccination sites across the state, ranging from pharmacies like Walgreens to county public health departments to the mass sites such as the United Center in Chicago and the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
After the United Center, which can administer 6,000 doses per day at maximum capacity, Grossinger Motor Arena has the largest maximum capability of any site currently operating in the state.
Local lawmakers welcomed the development.
"This is welcome news, as it will result in faster vaccinations in our central Illinois communities,” said Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington. “Faster vaccinations, and more vaccines, are key to reopening our local economies.”
The Bloomington site is currently open to those who live or work in McLean County.
"It is counter-intuitive, because the community (COVID) level is down, but if you look at the number of beds filled, it's a mismatch," said one health official.
According to IDPH, just over 15,000 McLean County residents, or about 8.8% of the population, have been fully vaccinated. In total, 41,735 doses have been administered.
Statewide, nearly 1.2 million people, about 9.37% of the state's population, have been fully vaccinated. About 3.4 million doses have been administered with the state now reporting a seven-day-average of 92,179.
Pritzker said the state is expecting the federal government to increase its shipments of vaccine to more than 100,000 per day in the coming weeks.