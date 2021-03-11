Watch now: Health experts say not to hold out for a certain vaccine. But Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses are available in Illinois. Can you choose?

Others are searching for Pfizer vaccines for medical reasons. Pfizer is the only one of the three vaccines approved for people under age 18. Pfizer may be used for people ages 16 and up, leaving some parents searching for Pfizer vaccines for 16- and 17-year-olds with health conditions, who now qualify for inoculations under phase 1b+.

For those people, shopping around for the Pfizer vaccine can be tough. Jennifer Latourette, 48 of Aurora, spent weeks looking for a Pfizer vaccine for her 17-year-old son Aidan Latourette, who was born with heart conditions and has long had issues with his lungs. Even a cold can sometimes send him to the hospital, she said.

Latourette made Aidan three appointments to get vaccinated in recent weeks, only to have to cancel each one after she found out the locations were providing Moderna vaccines, not Pfizer ones. It would have been near-impossible for her to call those locations as she was making those appointments because spots have been so hard to get. Generally, people making appointments online at pharmacies have found that if they hesitate for even a moment while making an appointment, it gets snapped up by someone else.