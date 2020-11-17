Watch now: Here's what new COVID restrictions mean for Illinois

CHICAGO — Following weeks of warnings, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday followed through with a series of new statewide coronavirus restrictions, including more limits on capacity in stores and shuttering casinos and museums temporarily.
The rules start Friday and are the most aggressive step since the state's stay-at-home order in the spring to blunt COVID infections and hospitalizations. On Tuesday alone, Illinois tallied 12,601 new cases and 97 deaths.
Under the restrictions, retailers must lower customer capacity to 25% from the current 50%, though grocery stores will be excluded and can operate at 50% capacity. Gyms will also be capped at 25% and indoor classes will no longer be allowed.
Gaming and casino facilities will be required to close, as well as indoor recreation facilities, theaters and museums, although outdoor activities will be allowed to continue with limited capacities. Hair and nail salons and massage facilities will be allowed to stay open, but must adhere to additional capacity limits under the new restrictions.
Pritzker said more businesses are allowed to remain open than when he issued a stay-at-home order in March because more is known about the virus.
“Tier 3 boils down to this: if you don’t need to do it, don’t,” the governor said.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local health officials have been sounding a warning for several weeks that things were heading in the wrong direction.
“We have seen our cases and positivity rate increasing significantly over the last two to three weeks,” she said. “Most concerningly, we have seen hospitalizations increasing, threatening to strain our healthcare system as we are entering flu season and going in to what is shaping up to be a very difficult winter. Though we have the hope ahead of a vaccine around the corner, we still have a long way to go."
There have been ongoing concerns about hospital bed capacity and the Illinois Primary Health Care Association, a health care trade association, praised the new restrictions.
"Our ability to effectively combat this pandemic is being jeopardized by the number of sick and those requiring hospital-level care," the association said in a statement. "If we do not take immediate action, the consequences will be devastating."
'We are relying on you here'
The Tier 3 mitigations also call for limiting home gatherings to household members and banning gatherings at meeting rooms, banquet centers, private party rooms, private clubs and country clubs. Funerals are limited to 10 family members of the deceased person.
“To be very clear, we are relying on you here,” Pritzker said. “Nobody will go door-to-door to check on you. But we’re asking people to hold themselves and each other accountable.”
The state health department since loosening restrictions in the summer has been monitoring COVID levels at a region level and applying restrictions based on infection increases or fatality numbers, among other data points. The region that includes McLean County in early November had tougher rules applied, including limits on indoor bar and restaurant service and crowd capacity limits.
The mitigation measures and how the rules are applied have run into opposition from some business groups and lawmakers concerned with the crippling impact on the economy.
However, Illinois Retail Merchants Association President and CEO Rob Karr in a statement Tuesday said the latest move "strikes the right balance between allowing access to retail services and the need to adjust safety measures in response to the latest science about how to address this virus."
"While additional capacity restrictions will impose significant hardship on retailers already devastated by the pandemic – especially during what is usually the busiest shopping time of the year – we are glad customers will continue to have numerous safe shopping options,” he said.
'The scary part is the unknown'
Drew Johnson, who runs various Debbie’s Slots and Gaming Lounge locations statewide, said the news of having to close within days of the announcement came as a shock.
“We obviously want people to be safe and healthy,” said Johnson. “I think our business will probably survive, but I am scared that a lot of small businesses or companies probably won’t.”
The company had 60 employees across 17 Debbie’s locations in Decatur, Lincoln, Chicago and elsewhere. Johnson said he lost roughly 10 employees who sought other employment opportunities after the business had furloughs during the state-at-home order.
“We had money through PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) and could pay the employees for a while while they weren’t working,” he said. “But who knows if there will be PPP money this time around?” A Debbie’s facility in Peoria is about to close due to a loss in revenue because of COVID, said Johnson.
The business since reopening in June has put money towards maintain a clean environment where up to six people could use the machines. Partitions were installed on the gaming stations over the summer. The stations are cleaned after every use and the entire facility is disinfected every evening and morning, said Johnson. Staff and customers are expected to wear masks.
“The scary part is the unknown,” he said. “We don’t know how long we could be shut down for and that could make or break a lot of businesses.”
Some state House Republicans earlier in the day called for the governor to convene a special session for lawmakers to give input on mitigation plans. Democratic leaders in the General Assembly called off a planned November veto session, and when lawmakers last met in May, they decided not to pass measures allowing lawmakers to meet and vote remotely after strong Republican opposition.
Asked about including the General Assembly Tuesday, Pritzker said he has had “discussion after discussion with individual members of the Republican caucuses” and taken into account their suggestions on “a number of industries” in consultations with doctors.
“And so again … what the doctors are trying to do is measure the risk and then take action based upon how we can limit risk, but still keep things going,” he said.
Tuesday marked the 11th consecutive day new infections have topped 10,000, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Carle Eureka Hospital in Eureka, said: "We are at a critical juncture in our fight against COVID-19 and need everyone to take steps to control its spread."
"Even if you are not personally affected, this virus can still have an impact," Kannaday said. "As our facilities continue to fill with more people who need care for COVID-19, this puts pressure on our resources to care for those who may need emergent treatment for things such as heart attack, stroke or trauma. We are asking everyone to stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask and follow the latest guidance to keep you and your family healthy."
Pritzker also said he's prepared to take other steps.
“If these numbers don’t start to curve," the governor said, "then it is clear that we’re going to have to take more difficult measures and go to a stay-at-home order.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Illinois COVID-19: Hospitalizations
Here are the 10 categories of new statewide COVID restrictions announced Tuesday
