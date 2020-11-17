Watch now: Here's what new COVID restrictions mean for Illinois

“Tier 3 boils down to this: if you don’t need to do it, don’t,” the governor said.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local health officials have been sounding a warning for several weeks that things were heading in the wrong direction.

“We have seen our cases and positivity rate increasing significantly over the last two to three weeks,” she said. “Most concerningly, we have seen hospitalizations increasing, threatening to strain our healthcare system as we are entering flu season and going in to what is shaping up to be a very difficult winter. Though we have the hope ahead of a vaccine around the corner, we still have a long way to go."

There have been ongoing concerns about hospital bed capacity and the Illinois Primary Health Care Association, a health care trade association, praised the new restrictions.

"Our ability to effectively combat this pandemic is being jeopardized by the number of sick and those requiring hospital-level care," the association said in a statement. "If we do not take immediate action, the consequences will be devastating."

'We are relying on you here'