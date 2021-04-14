Watch now: How Illinois lawmakers are wrestling with familiar redistricting questions

If the legislature fails to meet that deadline, the process is turned over to an eight-person commission divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans. If they cannot agree, the Illinois Secretary of State draws a name — either a Democrat or Republican — to break the tie.

"They wanted to force the compromise and they figured that going to Russian Roulette was the best way to do it," Wheeler said.

“This was a doomsday mechanism and the idea was they would never risk a coin flip to see who controlled the process, they'd always compromise,” added Kent Redfield, a retired professor of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield . “Well, it only worked once in 1971. The next three times, they drew a name out of a hat.”

The commission map was adopted in 1971, but the next three cycles were decided at random, with the Democrats winning the right to draw the map in 1981 and 2001 and the Republicans in 1991.

And the stakes are high.

In 1981, the first remap after the Cutback Amendment, which cut the size of the Illinois House from 177 to 118 members through the elimination of cumulative voting and multi-member districts in favor of single-member districts, Democrats were able to protect more of their incumbents while many Republicans lost their seats.