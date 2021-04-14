Watch now: How Illinois lawmakers are wrestling with familiar redistricting questions

The once-a-decade redistricting process can be best summed up like this: "unlike anything the legislature deals with."
At least that's how one person close to the process described it to me. And other observers of Illinois politics and government seem to agree.
"On a visceral level, it's probably the most contentious issue before the General Assembly because it has the potential to personally affect the career of every member sitting there," said Charlie Wheeler, the retired director of the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois Springfield.
Indeed, much is at stake in the process. There's a personal element as the process can decide which incumbent lawmakers will return — some may get drawn into new districts that are essentially unwinnable and past remaps have lumped multiple members into the same district.
And then there's the power element with a map's composition playing a huge role in which party wins legislative and congressional elections, which regions of the state have influence and which communities of interest are represented in the halls of power.
Historically, the process in Illinois has been highly contentious, first pitting downstate against the booming city of Chicago and, later, Democrats against Republicans.
Regional divides, 1870-1970
Following the enactment of the 1870 state constitution, Illinois — still largely a rural state — went through four cycles of redistricting with little problem.
But in that time, Chicago’s population exploded from around 300,000 to more than 1.7 million by the turn of the century, or from under 12% of the state’s population to more than 35%.
This population shift had the potential to significantly alter the balance of power in the state, a dynamic not lost on downstate lawmakers of both parties. Some even attempted to pass a resolution in 1901 that would limit Cook County permanently to just one-third of the state’s legislative districts.
“We believe the time has come when Cook County will rob the people of the state of Illinois of the representatives to which the people outside of Cook County are entitled,” state Sen. John McKenzie, a Republican from Jo Daviess County said at the time, according to a historical analysis of Illinois redistricting by the late political science professor Paul Green.
The resolution did not receive the requisite support and the legislature subsequently approved a map that gave Cook County representation proportional to its population.
But the idea of limiting the influence of the growing city was planted in the heads of legislators and the General Assembly subsequently refused to redistrict itself for more than 50 years.
This was allowed as the 1870 state constitution provided no enforcement mechanism for the legislature to redraw maps. And for a long time, the courts refused to intervene on what they deemed a “political” question.
An Illinois House of Representatives task force will judge Capitol artifacts against the values and morals of the state, the House speaker said in an accounting that began with last summer's removal of a Stephen A. Douglas statue following the revelation that the legendary Illinois senator owned slaves.
So in the intervening years, Cook County was deprived of between three to eight legislative districts it would have received should the legislature redistricted to account for population shifts.
Population disparity increased to a point where some Chicago districts could have 10 times as many voters as a downstate district yet possess the same voting power in the legislature.
At this point, the divide was mostly regional as Chicago still elected some Republicans and downstate some Democrats, an outcome all-but-assured by the state’s unique system of multi-member House districts that elected three members each through cumulative voting.
However, the dynamics changed in 1955. Though the city of Chicago was becoming increasingly dominated by Democrats, Republicans had an incentive to redistrict in order to tap into the growing suburbs in Cook and the collar counties.
So a compromise was reached that created a “mini-federal” system allowing for House districts to be constructed based on population and Senate districts based on land area.
It was a middle ground, guaranteeing downstate dominance in the Senate while giving Chicago and surrounding suburbs a stronger voice in the House.
"When they redid the house, the assumption was that the Senate will be forever controlled by rural interests because ... the lines will never change," Wheeler said. "And then the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in with the 'one man, one vote' stuff and told states, Illinois and others, you have to have equal population in your Senate districts, too."
The system was indeed short-lived as the country’s courts system, long-absent from the redistricting debate, intervened in a significant way with a series of landmark rulings in the 1960s.
Among them was Reynolds v. Sims, a 1964 ruling that found that state legislative districts had to be roughly equal in population to one another. Basically, the concept of “one man, one vote.”
At the same time, Democrats and Republicans were tussling over how to reapportion the Illinois House.
Then-Gov. Otto Kerner, a Democrat, vetoed a map approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly. A redistricting commission set to find compromise also deadlocked.
In lieu of having to redraw the legislative boundaries themselves, the state courts ordered an at-large election in 1964 for all 177 House seats.
Voters across the state were given what was known as the now- infamous “bedsheet ballot,” which included the names of 236 candidates for 177 seats. The Democrats and Republicans each slated 118 candidates, figuring that the losing party would be guaranteed 59 votes in case of a landslide.
That’s exactly what happened as Democrats, buoyed by President Lyndon B. Johnson’s landslide, won a 118-59 majority in the House.
Not wanting to face the prospect of another “bedsheet ballot” in 1966 and with the Supreme Court making clear that the Senate’s land-based district system was unconstitutional, the legislature compromised on a map for the House and the courts drew a population-based map for the remainder of the 1960s.
What became clear by this point was that political power, whether in the hands of Chicago Democrats or suburban Republicans, would be increasingly shifted to the northeast corner of the state with downstate losing the clout it once enjoyed.
A new constitution, 1970
When the state enacted its current constitution in 1970, along with it came a new redistricting process, which called for the General Assembly to adopt a map by June 30 of the year following the once-a-decade U.S. Census.
If the legislature fails to meet that deadline, the process is turned over to an eight-person commission divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans. If they cannot agree, the Illinois Secretary of State draws a name — either a Democrat or Republican — to break the tie.
"They wanted to force the compromise and they figured that going to Russian Roulette was the best way to do it," Wheeler said.
“This was a doomsday mechanism and the idea was they would never risk a coin flip to see who controlled the process, they'd always compromise,” added Kent Redfield, a retired professor of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield . “Well, it only worked once in 1971. The next three times, they drew a name out of a hat.”
The commission map was adopted in 1971, but the next three cycles were decided at random, with the Democrats winning the right to draw the map in 1981 and 2001 and the Republicans in 1991.
And the stakes are high.
In 1981, the first remap after the Cutback Amendment, which cut the size of the Illinois House from 177 to 118 members through the elimination of cumulative voting and multi-member districts in favor of single-member districts, Democrats were able to protect more of their incumbents while many Republicans lost their seats.
In 1991, Republicans were able to draw a map that allowed them to take a majority in the Illinois Senate for a decade and to briefly interrupt Michael Madigan's reign as House speaker by retaking the House for two years.
In 2001, Democrats were able to draw a map that helped them retake the Senate and solidify their majority in the House.
In 2011, Democrats had unified control of state government, allowing them to pass a map without going to a commission or leaving the process up to a random drawing from a hat. This allowed the party to gain several seats in the General Assembly and in the U.S. Congress.
The same thing applies this year.
“If you've got a situation like we have now, (or) what we had 10 years ago, where you've got a Democratic governor and a Democratic legislature, then there's no incentive for compromise,” Redfield said. “And the courts have been reluctant to get into partisan gerrymanders where you're advantaging Democrats and disadvantaging Republicans, or vice versa.”
Though Republicans have clamored for reform that would allow an independent commission to draw the lines, folks on both sides of the aisle concede that Democrats will draw the map and Gov. JB Pritzker will likely sign it.
On the congressional side, Democrats will be under significant pressure from the national party to maximize the amount Democratic seats and minimize the GOP seats in the state's congressional delegation.
After all, the party's grip on Congress is tenuous at best with a majority that can be counted on one hand.
And with Republican-controlled redistricting processes in other states expected to produce more GOP members, the party will look to states like Illinois to triage the losses.
Some experts say that Illinois, currently with a 13-5 Democrat delegation, can produce a 14-3 Democrat map (the state is expected to lose a seat in Congress) if drawn correctly.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, one of the members potentially impacted by the new map, urged legislative Democrats to enact an independent commission.
"My first choice is to run the reelection in Washington, D.C." Davis said, when asked at a Springfield press conference Tuesday if he was going to run for Governor. "I've been open and transparent about that, but my future ... all hinges right now on the supermajority Democrats being able to being able to have a fair process."
An added wrinkle is the fact that pandemic-induced delays in census data mean that alternative data sets will have to be utilized.
This will likely invite more court challenges than usual, but Democrats appear confident they can withstand that or, at the very least, keep a placeholder map in place for the 2022 cycle while adjusting lines with census data afterwards.