Watch now: If Roe v. Wade is challenged, what will be the impact on Illinois?

Illinois Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization, applauded the Supreme Court’s move. The group filed an amicus brief in support of Mississippi’s case last year and plans to file a second one in the coming weeks.

“The pro-life movement has waited 47 years for the Supreme Court to undo its unconstitutional restriction of states’ right to protect human lives from the very moment they begin,” the group said in a statement Monday. “Now that the Court has agreed to hear this case, which is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the pro-life movement and the Court have that opportunity.”

The state still has some restrictions in place, such as parental notification and only allowing procedures to be performed at or past viability — when a fetus can survive outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks — when the mother’s life or health are endangered.

But, as in many states where abortion-rights lawmakers form a majority, the trend has been towards liberalization of reproductive health laws.