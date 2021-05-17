SPRINGFIELD — The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would hear a case from Mississippi challenging Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion.
Watch now: If Roe v. Wade is challenged, what will be the impact on Illinois?
Regardless of that outcome, abortion access will likely continue uninterrupted in Illinois due to a series of laws enacted in recent years in anticipation of a federal rollback.
"The Reproductive Health Act does protect a person's right to make the decision about a pregnancy and while I can't predict what the Supreme Court would say, it would be our expectation that the Reproductive Health Act would still provide protections here in Illinois," said Brigid Leahy, senior director of public policy at Planned Parenthood Illinois.
"That being said, we do not believe that we should be living in a country where your ability to access health care depends on your income or your zip code or the lack of providers in your community," she said.
Illinois has become an oasis of sorts for abortion rights in the Midwest, where it is the only state ranked by Planned Parenthood as “accessible” for the procedure.
The state’s reproductive health laws have long been among the most liberal in the country. It is among 14 plus Washington, D.C., that have laws on the books protecting abortion rights in the event that Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion-rights research organization.
The state’s abortion-rights position was codified with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signing of the Reproductive Health Act in 2019. The law enshrined reproductive health care — including abortion access — as a “fundamental right” in Illinois.
Among other things, the law requires that all public and private insurance plans include abortion if they cover other pregnancy-related services. And it repeals laws viewed as antiquated, such as a wife needing her husband’s consent to terminate a pregnancy.
In the short term, the law was seen as a response to the passage of laws restricting abortion access in mostly Republican-controlled states. In the long term, it was viewed as a backstop in case an increasingly-conservative Supreme Court decided to break with long-established precedent and either strike down or significantly gut Roe v. Wade.
Illinois Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization, applauded the Supreme Court’s move. The group filed an amicus brief in support of Mississippi’s case last year and plans to file a second one in the coming weeks.
“The pro-life movement has waited 47 years for the Supreme Court to undo its unconstitutional restriction of states’ right to protect human lives from the very moment they begin,” the group said in a statement Monday. “Now that the Court has agreed to hear this case, which is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the pro-life movement and the Court have that opportunity.”
The state still has some restrictions in place, such as parental notification and only allowing procedures to be performed at or past viability — when a fetus can survive outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks — when the mother’s life or health are endangered.
But, as in many states where abortion-rights lawmakers form a majority, the trend has been towards liberalization of reproductive health laws.
In 2017, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 40, which expanded taxpayer-funded abortions for women covered by Medicaid and state employee insurance plans.