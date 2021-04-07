Watch now: Illinois announces $18.2 million in infrastructure grants for 34 rural communities

Village of Tampico Mayor Kristine Hill, a grantee of the program, said her community is facing major issues with its infrastructure, specifically its storm sewer system.

“Our system is quite old to begin with, but then during the flooding of 2019, the groundwater infiltrated our storm source and overloaded our system which caused us to have emergency pumps running and backing up into people’s homes,” Hill said in a phone interview. “It was just quite a mess for many of our residents.”

According to Hill, the issue has been a burden on residents of Tampico, a village of less than 800 residents which Hill said does not have surplus tax revenue to address the problem. The sewer back up, she said, could potentially cause more damage to homes if the problem continues to go unresolved.

“Coming out of a pandemic, a lot of people have lost their jobs, we can’t turn to them and raise the utility costs to try and cover this at this time,” Hill said. “Without this help, we couldn’t move forward and help our community.”

Tampico received the maximum grant amount of $550,000 which will go toward the rehabilitation of its sanitary sewer system, as well as protective lining for storm sewers and manholes.