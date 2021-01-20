Watch now: Illinois Capitol quiet as ‘armed protest’ threat fails to materialize

Henry Haupt, spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office, confirmed that “there have been no organized protests and no arrests” at the Capitol Complex Wednesday.

“Law enforcement efforts have been very effective,” he said.

There have been several “stop the steal” protests outside the Illinois Capitol since the 2020 election, but they have all been relatively small and peaceful.

Still, state officials took no chances given the threats surrounding the inauguration. Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated 250 Illinois National Guard troops to help secure state buildings in downtown Springfield.

"Our goal is not to have direct engagement with citizens, but our soldiers and airmen are trained in non-lethal tactics to support if requested to do so," Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, the adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard, told reporters on Saturday. "But our engagements are really more about supporting checkpoints and assisting law enforcement where they may be needed."

Guard members have been a visible presence around the Capitol Complex since Saturday. State employees were encouraged to work from home Monday and Tuesday. The complex was closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.