Watch now: Illinois Capitol remained quiet Saturday; preparations for 'armed protests' in place

“The Illinois Secretary of State Capitol Police remains vigilant to ensure the Illinois Capitol Complex is safe and secure,” said Henry Haupt, the press secretary for Illinois Secretary of State Capitol Police.

A uniformed Capitol Police officer said the plywood used in boarding up the capitol for the week would be numbered and stored in an airplane hangar, when they are taken down, after all perceived threats are over.

Across the country, governors have declared states of emergency, closed capitols to the public and called up troops ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration this week. They are trying to avoid a repeat of the rioting that occurred Jan. 6, when supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving a Capitol Police officer and four others dead.

Signs of ramped-up security were in abundance from Atlanta, Georgia, to Sacramento, California, throughout the week.

SWAT officers stood guard at the Georgia State Capitol. A bomb-detecting dog sniffed its way through the capitol in Jackson, Mississippi. State troopers were poised on the roof of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. Sections of temporary fencing that encircled many state capitols were locked together in Sacramento with handcuffs.