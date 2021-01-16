Watch now: Illinois Capitol remained quiet Saturday; preparations for 'armed protests' in place

SPRINGFIELD — Contractors continued boarding up the Illinois Capitol on Saturday, less than a week after an FBI memo surfaced with a warning that “armed protests” were planned at all 50 state capitols.
Police dogs also searched the perimeter of the building and 15 members of the Illinois National Guard walked around the grounds, but no protesters, armed or otherwise, were on the scene.
There was a heavy police presence throughout the day. Illinois State Police and Secretary of State Police were in marked vehicles in parking lots throughout a multiple-block area. Sangamon County sheriff’s vehicles and Springfield police cars often were seen.
All is quiet at the Illinois State Capitol early Saturday morning. The Illinois Secretary of State Police were present on the perimeter, but not much else going on. For updates, check https://t.co/hfBEBy9HUQ. pic.twitter.com/ewWWcjmVwB— Kevin Barlow (@pg_barlow) January 16, 2021
For the past few months, a group of protesters — sometimes as many as four dozen — have protested outside of the State Capitol without incident. None were at the site on Saturday.
“The Illinois Secretary of State Capitol Police remains vigilant to ensure the Illinois Capitol Complex is safe and secure,” said Henry Haupt, the press secretary for Illinois Secretary of State Capitol Police.
A uniformed Capitol Police officer said the plywood used in boarding up the capitol for the week would be numbered and stored in an airplane hangar, when they are taken down, after all perceived threats are over.
Across the country, governors have declared states of emergency, closed capitols to the public and called up troops ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration this week. They are trying to avoid a repeat of the rioting that occurred Jan. 6, when supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving a Capitol Police officer and four others dead.
Signs of ramped-up security were in abundance from Atlanta, Georgia, to Sacramento, California, throughout the week.
SWAT officers stood guard at the Georgia State Capitol. A bomb-detecting dog sniffed its way through the capitol in Jackson, Mississippi. State troopers were poised on the roof of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. Sections of temporary fencing that encircled many state capitols were locked together in Sacramento with handcuffs.
National Guard troops patrolled the California Capitol and streets of downtown Sacramento on Saturday.
In response to the potential for armed protests at the Statehouse in Springfield this weekend, 250 members of the Illinois National Guard are standing by in an effort to halt any violence.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office in a statement said the Illinois State Police, Secretary of State Police and Illinois Emergency Management Agency “are working in tandem with local and federal counterparts to protect the residents of Illinois while safeguarding the right to peaceful protest.”
