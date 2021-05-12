Watch now: Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller votes to oust Cheney

Republicans in the US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to eject Liz Cheney from the party's House leadership. Eighteen months before crucial midterms and three years before the next presidential race, the Republican Party punished one of its own for refusing to embrace Donald Trum…

Congressional Republicans voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership Wednesday morning over her criticisms of former President Donald Trump, though only one member of Congress from southern Illinois has shared how she voted.

A tweet from U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, said Cheney "is seriously out of step with Republicans and is no longer capable of effectively leading the party."

The vote was a litmus test for Republican support of the former president and of his ongoing influence on the GOP.

"The leadership of the Republican conference should represent our voters, who overwhelmingly support Trump," another tweet from Miller said.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro said in a statement Republicans need to unite, but did not say whether he supported Cheney or not in the vote. An official tally was not immediately available because the voice vote was held behind closed doors.