Watch now: Illinois COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign aims to reduce hesitancy

The governor wouldn't speculate on when the state would open up eligibility for vaccine beyond its 1A, 1B and 1B-plus priority categories. Those categories include health care workers, residents and staff in long-term care facilities, "essential workers," anyone 65 and older, and anyone between 16 and 64 with a chronic health condition or disability, including cancer survivors and heart patients.

A total of 7.6 million Illinoisans are eligible for vaccine now, and Pritzker said 50% or more of the eligible groups would need to be vaccinated before he would consider adding more categories or opening vaccines up to the general public.

He said his administration is considering recommendations from the state's hospitality industry to allow for gatherings of more than 50 people, even before there's widespread vaccine availability.

He said he has heard complaints that conventions may leave Illinois for surrounding states, where restrictions aren't as tough.

"I understand that people want to look at the states around us, but I would remind you that the states around us have had terrible problems with COVID-19," Pritzker said.