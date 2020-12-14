Watch now: Illinois delivers its 20 Electoral College votes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a meeting rooted in historical traditions

As the January 5th contest approaches, President Trump is still focused on November 3. He tweeted early this Monday, calling Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp a "fool." The president is urging Kemp to call a special session and open up signature verification.He says failing to do so wil…

Illinois delivered its 20 Electoral College votes to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday in a meeting that mixed tradition and history.

The electors to the state’s Electoral College, all Democrats as a result of Biden’s Nov. 3 victory in the state, convened for less than an hour in the ornate, chandelier-lit Illinois House chamber in Springfield — its 118 seats providing room for the 20 face-masked voters to maintain proper social distance amid the ongoing pandemic.

Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump by 17 percentage points, 57.54% to 40.55% in a state that has increasingly trended Democratic in national presidential elections.

The 20 Illinois electors, representing each of the state’s 18 congressional districts and two U.S. Senate seats, deposited separate ballots for president and vice president into a wooden box placed in front of the speaker’s podium.

The votes of the electors, a group of elected officials and party activists chosen earlier this year at a meeting of the state Democratic Party, will be sent to Vice President Mike Pence for the national electoral count on Jan. 6. The votes will also to be kept in a permanent record at the National Archives in Washington.