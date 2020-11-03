Watch now: Illinois Elections Board warns that races could be undecided for days

Because of the outstanding ballots, the Elections Board is warning that election night totals are unofficial, and it could take several weeks to decide close races as officials wait for outstanding mail ballots. Election night results are always unofficial, but the volume of outstanding ballots this year means more races could take longer to decide.

“The Illinois State Board of Elections will regularly update the statewide totals for mail ballots on its website, but does not report any election results until it certifies the vote on Dec. 4. Unofficial results before certification may be obtained from local election authorities,” the Board said in a news release.

The Board warned that the graduated tax constitutional amendment question – which can pass if it receives 60 percent approval from voters who vote on the question or a simple majority of yes votes among all ballots cast – could take extra time to decide if the vote is close.

“Because of this formula, the fate of the amendment may not be known on election night even when accounting for mail ballots not yet returned,” the Board wrote.

Pritzker advised patience on races with national significance as well.