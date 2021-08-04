Watch now: Illinois energy bill negotiations at impasse, Exelon threatens closure of nuke plants

Just before the Illinois Senate skipped town in mid-June after failing to pass legislation that would aim to move the state toward 100% clean energy by 2050, legislative leaders expressed confidence a deal was close.

After all, what was initially believed to be the heavy lift in the massive omnibus bill — an agreement on providing state subsidies to keep three of utility giant Exelon’s nuclear power plants in northern Illinois afloat — was resolved in May.

But, negotiations on the complicated topic broke down over lingering disagreements between environmental groups and labor unions on the timeline for decarbonization. The latest offer from Gov. J.B. Pritzker would mandate the shuttering of most coal-fired plants by 2035 and natural gas plants by 2045. There would also be carbon reduction targets in the years leading up to shutdown. These would put union jobs at stake.

"There's a very simple explanation for why we're here right now: two of the most important Democratic constituency groups are in disagreement, environmental activists and organized labor,” said state Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Orland Park, in June. “That creates problems for Democratic legislators. The second we bridge that gap, I think we'll have a bill. And I think we'll have that bill before the summer's up.”

Cunningham’s optimism was echoed by some insiders, who initially believed lawmakers could be back sometime in August to take a vote, especially given the threatened closure of Exelon’s nuclear fleet, which is considered a key bridge to the state’s clean energy future. .

But that optimism melted away earlier this week with labor leaders and environmental groups in separate letters to Pritzker acknowledging that they’ve reached an impasse in negotiations.

Prominent labor leaders, part of a coalition named Climate Jobs Illinois, said they reached this point “due to seemingly intractable differences on the issues of decarbonization and prevailing wage standards.”

“We do not take this action without exhaustive deliberation and consideration, but in assessing our counterparts’ track record over the last several weeks of negotiations following the spring session, it appears they do not share our goal of finding common ground,” the group wrote Pritzker.

'Cannot afford or survive'

The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, in their own letter acknowledging the impasse, dismissed the notion that they haven’t moved in negotiations, noting how they initially sought a carbon-free power sector by 2030, only to move back to 2035 for coal and 2045 for natural gas.

“CJI’s insistence on allowing all coal and gas plants to stay open and pollute forever is something our communities and climate cannot afford or survive,” the group wrote to Pritzker and members of the Illinois General Assembly.

The group appears unwilling to budge further, noting that at a certain point, a climate bill ceases to be one. Their mantra over the past few months has been, “No climate. No equity. No deal.”

And Pritzker seems to agree, saying in his own response letter to the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition that “pro-coal forces have shifted the goalposts throughout this process" and that "any decarbonization framework must move Illinois aggressively beyond the status quo."

"That compromise bill is the best starting place for you as you consider possible next steps," Pritzker wrote to labor leaders. "I have always believed that we can decarbonize while creating and maintaining good paying, union jobs. That’s why I negotiated a clean energy bill that would do just that."

A lot is at stake.

Though there has been a lot of focus on trying to save union jobs at coal plants, such as the Prairie State Energy Campus in Marissa, and natural gas plants across the state, there are thousands of union jobs that could be lost at the nuke plants slated for closure.

Exelon filed paperwork with federal regulators late last month to begin the process of closing its nuclear plants in Byron and Dresden.

​​“With no signs of a breakthrough on clean energy legislation in Springfield, we have no choice but to take these final steps in preparation for shutting down the plants,” said Exelon Chief Nuclear Officer Dave Rhoades. “We will never stop fighting for policies to preserve Illinois’ nuclear fleet, knowing that the minute these plants close our customers will experience dirtier air and higher energy costs. But with time running out, we must plan for the future and do everything we can to prepare our employees and the communities they serve for what lies ahead.”

Time keeps on slipping

Absent a subsidy, those jobs go away. And Illinois, which has a distinct advantage as the most nuclear-reliant state in the country, would lose reliable carbon-free sources of baseload power, which makes the transition away from fossil fuels more difficult.

As evidenced by the the haze from western wildfires over the past few months and the trend of increasingly-hot summers, climate change is here.

Nearly everyone in the energy debate has agreed that coal and natural gas are on the way out even if they don't yet agree on a timeline.

The question is, will lawmakers and key stakeholders reach a deal before it's too late? That remains an open question.

The clock is ticking, with perhaps just weeks left for the state to approve subsidies that would keep the two nuclear plants open.

Some lawmakers hope to reconvene and separate the nuclear subsidy from a comprehensive clean energy package. But it's unclear if there's enough support to take that approach.

"Too much is at stake to wait for the demands of every individual interest group to be satisfied in a comprehensive energy package," wrote state Sens. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, and Brian Stewart, R-Freeport; and state Reps. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, and David Welter, R-Morris, in a joint statement.

But it appears each side has enough votes in the legislature to kill the other's proposal. Each side loses. And that might be the long-term outcome if no deal is reached soon.

"The cost of doing nothing is colossal," the Illinois Clean Energy Jobs Coalition wrote in their letter, a statement I'd bet everyone agrees with.

