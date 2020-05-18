Watch now: Illinois formalizes contact tracing program with 2 pilot counties

“The greatest strength of this new, integrated infrastructure that we're assembling is that it will allow us to reach more people and to do so at a faster pace,” he said.

The state is developing the program with help from the nonprofit Partners In Health, which helped Massachusetts build up its contact tracing.

The IDPH has received assessments from half of the local health departments regarding their ability to increase tracing. On Monday, IDPH also sent out requests for workplans and budgets so the department can incorporate them into its plan and get a statewide program operational in the coming weeks.

People interested in becoming part of the contact tracing program, including becoming a tracer, should visit IDPH’s website: https://redcap.dph.illinois.gov/surveys/?s=KWKJL93TM7.

IDPH on Monday reported 2,294 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 59 new deaths. The state’s totals now sit at 96,485 cases in 100 of 102 counties, and 4,234 deaths.

There were 21,297 completed tests recorded in Illinois over the past 24 hours, putting the statewide total over 600,000.

As of midnight, 4,120 people were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of them, 1,096 were in an intensive care unit and 636 were on a ventilator.