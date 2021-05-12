Watch now: Illinois GOP delegation divided on Cheney removal

As expected, the House Republican Conference voted to sack their No. 3 leader, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, on Wednesday amid her continued refusal to back former President Donald Trump's so-called "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was removed via a voice vote, indicating a significant majority supported her ouster but allowing some to avoid taking a definitive position on the matter.
Among the state's Republican congressional delegation, Reps. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro; Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville; and Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, did not reveal how they voted.
“Liz is a good friend, and I thought she did a good job as conference chair. I’d like to thank her for her leadership," Davis said in a statement. "Our country has real problems that are going unaddressed — a crisis at the southern border, cyber attack on a major pipeline, gas shortages, inflation and rising food and gas prices, lackluster jobs report, an economy hampered by government, kids still not in school, Israel under attack by Hamas terrorists, the list goes on.
“Democrats are in total control of Washington, yet they refuse to work on real solutions to these problems we face. I’m 100% focused on policy solutions that will improve the lives of the families and taxpayers I represent, and that’s exactly what Congress should be focused on.”
LaHood said he was grateful for Cheney's leadership as conference chair.
"Under the Biden Administration and Democrat-controlled Washington, we have a crisis at our southern border, skyrocketing gas prices, and April jobs report that shows a lackluster recovery," he said in a statement. "I am committed to addressing these challenges and look forward to working to unite Republicans throughout Illinois and the country to fire Speaker Pelosi and take back the House in 2022."
The state's two most well-known GOP politicians publicly came down on different sides.
Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, one of nearly 150 GOP lawmakers who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in January, voted to dump Cheney.
"Unfortunately, Rep. Cheney is seriously out of step with Republicans and is no longer capable of effectively leading the party," Miller said in a statement. "Over 70 million Americans voted for former President Trump in our election in November, and 94% of the Republican House members voted against the impeachment of President Trump.
"The leadership of the Republican conference should represent our voters, who overwhelmingly support former President Trump."
On the other side was Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
"What happened today was sad," Kinzinger said. "Liz has committed the only sin of being consistent and telling the truth, the truth is that the election was not stolen. Seventy-four million voters were not disenfranchised. They were outnumbered. It's important for our party to take inventory of that and go and win the next election instead of continuing the big lie."
Cheney's statements about the election should be unremarkable. She's simply restating facts. Biden won; Trump lost. The evidence shows the election was not stolen.
But her ouster provides an interesting looking glass into the current state of Republican politics.
Ideology and public policy positions have been trumped by personal loyalty to Trump, who continues to falsely insist that he won the election.
According to FiveThirtyEight, Cheney voted with Trump's position about 93% of the time over the past four years. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, the woman expected to replace Cheney as House GOP Conference Chair, only voted with Trump 78% of the time.
But, Cheney voted for impeachment. Stefanik voted to acquit and has become one of Trump's most ardent defenders on social media and cable television.
They both seem to see the writing on the wall. Per CNN, 70% of Republican voters believe Trump's false claim that Biden was illegitimately elected.
And Trump, who continues to mull another presidential run in 2024, shows signs that he will remain a major presence looming over the party for the foreseeable future.
The reality is acknowledging Biden's win is poison in Republican electoral politics. Those who speak out against it, like Cheney and Kinzinger, are increasingly becoming isolated within their party.
It is a cautionary tale for Republicans. If you dispute that Trump won, be prepared to face the wrath of the former president and the party's base.
Cheney appears at peace with her decision. Other Republicans, like Stefanik, have leaned into this new reality.
And there are those like Davis, whose future is uncertain in the upcoming redistricting cycle, who may be hoping to avoid getting caught in the middle.
At the end of the day, Cheney's removal from leadership alone probably does not have an impact on future electoral outcomes for the party. People don't vote based on interparty squabbles.
But, taking a broader look, it does say something about the party's priorities.
Instead of turning their laser focus to Biden, who has proposed multiple trillion-dollar spending programs and the largest expansion of the federal government arguably since the 1960s, the GOP has been distracted by questions over loyalty to Trump and various culture war issues.
It makes clear what many have known for awhile: The GOP is Trump's party. For Republicans, it's get on the train or get left behind.
Cheney chose the latter. Most have chosen the former.
Brenden Moore is the state government reporter for Lee Enterprises.