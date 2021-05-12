Watch now: Illinois GOP delegation divided on Cheney removal

But, Cheney voted for impeachment. Stefanik voted to acquit and has become one of Trump's most ardent defenders on social media and cable television.

They both seem to see the writing on the wall. Per CNN, 70% of Republican voters believe Trump's false claim that Biden was illegitimately elected.

And Trump, who continues to mull another presidential run in 2024, shows signs that he will remain a major presence looming over the party for the foreseeable future.

The reality is acknowledging Biden's win is poison in Republican electoral politics. Those who speak out against it, like Cheney and Kinzinger, are increasingly becoming isolated within their party.

It is a cautionary tale for Republicans. If you dispute that Trump won, be prepared to face the wrath of the former president and the party's base.

Cheney appears at peace with her decision. Other Republicans, like Stefanik, have leaned into this new reality.

And there are those like Davis, whose future is uncertain in the upcoming redistricting cycle, who may be hoping to avoid getting caught in the middle.