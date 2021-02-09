Watch now: Illinois has 3 new state senators within past three weeks, highlighting unique appointment process

Within the past three weeks, the Illinois Senate has welcomed three new members.
State Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, the longtime former Logan County Clerk, was appointed Jan. 23 to fill the seat of former Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, who resigned after nearly 30 years in the legislature.
Last Saturday, another Turner — State Sen. Doris Turner, a Springfield alderman and the Sangamon County Democratic Party chairwoman — was selected to fill the seat of former state Sen. Andy Manar, who resigned to become a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. She is the first Black person to represent Central Illinois in the Senate.
Later that day, up on Chicago’s north lakefront, state Sen. Mike Simmons was chosen to replace retiring state Sen. Heather Steans. He is the first Black senator to represent the city’s north side and the first openly gay man to serve in the Senate.
The three have a Venn diagram of overlapping similarities and some clear differences.
But what all three have in common — besides their shared status as Illinois state senators — is that they were appointed by party officials, not elected by voters.
Indeed, when there is a vacancy in the Illinois General Assembly, it is filled by appointment. Here’s how it reads in the state’s Constitution:
“Within thirty days after a vacancy occurs, it shall be filled by appointment as provided by law. If the vacancy is in a Senatorial office with more than twenty-eight months remaining in the term, the appointed Senator shall serve until the next general election, at which time a Senator shall be elected to serve for the remainder of the term.
“If the vacancy is in a Representative office or in any other Senatorial office, the appointment shall be for the remainder of the term. An appointee to fill a vacancy shall be a member of the same political party as the person he succeeds.”
The appointments of Simmons and the two Turners occurred within 28 months of the next election, meaning they will serve out the remainder of their unexpired terms. Each has indicated they will run for reelection in 2022.
And if there’s a vacancy in the Illinois House, the representative appointed to the seat will fill out the unexpired term regardless of when it occurred.
Though there was a larger cluster of vacancies these past few weeks, the process is hardly unique in Illinois.
Twenty-one members of the Illinois Senate, or just over one-third, were first appointed and not elected to the chamber. In the House, 30 members, or about one-quarter, were initially appointed to their seats.
According to the National Conference of State Legislators, there is great variation among the states on how to fill legislative vacancies. Twenty-five states hold some sort of special election.
Illinois is among the other 25 that fill legislative vacancies through some sort of appointment process. And of that half, Illinois is one of five where the political party of the previous office holder chooses their successor.
In Cook County, legislative appointments are made by suburban township and Chicago ward committeemen, who each have a weighted vote equal to the amount of votes the candidate vacating the office received within their jurisdiction in the previous election.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office says he will propose a budget with no tax increases for the upcoming fiscal year, and the deficit is now projected at about $2.5 billion less than previously thought.
Everywhere else, the decision is up to county party chairs, who also have weighted votes equal to how many votes the candidate received in their county in the previous election.
It can present a fairly bleak image — party insiders, many themselves not elected, meeting in a smoke-filled backroom selecting who will make decisions on behalf of tens of thousands of constituents.
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, who sought appointment to the seat that eventually went to Simmons, believes her unwillingness to make such deals ultimately cost her the seat.
“I think that what it says is that we’ve got a long way to go to fix the culture, and get people accustomed to doing things in a truly open manner,” Cassidy said, speaking to the Chicago Sun-Times. “A deal that is supposedly high-minded is still a backroom deal.”
And then, of course, there are instances where incumbent House members also double as committeemen or county party chairs, often having enough weighted vote to appoint their own successor.
Such was the case when state Rep. Lou Lang, D-Skokie, resigned in 2019. And such will be the case when state Rep. Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, the former House speaker, resigns as expected sometime in the next few weeks or months.
Former state Sen. Terry Link, D-Vernon Hills, charged last year with income tax evasion, had been positioning himself to appoint his own successor before being forced to resign as chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party.
Plus, the advantage of incumbency cannot be overstated. It’s a lot harder to challenge someone in office versus running for an open seat.
However, there is some wisdom in appointing to fill vacancies.
The other most common form of filling a vacated legislative seat, a special election, can be quite expensive and difficult to organize. And turnout is typically meager unless it coincides with a national election.
“The reason that they went for appointment rather than election was a matter of cost,” said Charlie Wheeler, the retired director of the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois Springfield. “In other words, if you had to have a special election … in Southern Illinois, you could have maybe eight counties within a district. And if you had a special election, those counties' election machinery, the county clerk and everything, would have to get all cranked up.
“And so it would be quite an effort, quite a hassle,” he said. “And chances are, the turnout would not be that great. And so they decided to do appointment.”
Wheeler also said that it is “probably reasonable to expect that the party leaders would choose someone who would kind of reflect the party's position and would reflect the will of the voters who elected that party's nominee to that position before the vacancy occurred.”
Party officials involved in each of the processes the past three weeks said that was their intention. Though it played out differently in Chicago, many of the candidates seeking to replace Manar felt they received a fair shake from the county chairs.
“From the start, we wanted to make sure that this was an open and transparent process,” said Pam Monetti, chairwoman of the Macoupin County Democrats. “We wanted to make sure that the candidate we selected would share our values and commitment to our communities. We wanted to find someone who would be a bold fighter for the families in the 48th District. We know we found that in Doris Turner.”
The 24 most unique town names in Illinois
Brenden Moore is a state government reporter for Lee Enterprises. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.