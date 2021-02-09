Watch now: Illinois has 3 new state senators within past three weeks, highlighting unique appointment process

Plus, the advantage of incumbency cannot be overstated. It’s a lot harder to challenge someone in office versus running for an open seat.

However, there is some wisdom in appointing to fill vacancies.

The other most common form of filling a vacated legislative seat, a special election, can be quite expensive and difficult to organize. And turnout is typically meager unless it coincides with a national election.

“The reason that they went for appointment rather than election was a matter of cost,” said Charlie Wheeler, the retired director of the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois Springfield. “In other words, if you had to have a special election … in Southern Illinois, you could have maybe eight counties within a district. And if you had a special election, those counties' election machinery, the county clerk and everything, would have to get all cranked up.

“And so it would be quite an effort, quite a hassle,” he said. “And chances are, the turnout would not be that great. And so they decided to do appointment.”