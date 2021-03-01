Watch now: Illinois House Democrats introduce resolution condemning Rep. Chris Miller

SPRINGIFELD — Illinois House Democrats have introduced a resolution condemning state Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, after a decal of a far-right wing militia group was displayed on the back of his pickup truck as it was parked near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The resolution, filed Monday, states that Miller “violated his oath to the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Illinois by actively and publicly promoting the actions of an internationally recognized para-military hate group.”
The resolution, introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Highland Park, has already garnered more than two dozen co-sponsors, including House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and members of his leadership team. No Republicans have signed on so far.
Members have also referred the matter to the state's legislative inspector general for further investigation of what possible role Miller may have played in the Capitol insurrection.
"Supporting and participating in insurrection against the government is way beyond the pale and violates our oath of office," Morgan wrote in an email. "The State of Illinois deserves to know what role Rep. Miller had in the riot of January 6 in Washington D.C., and that is why I referred this matter to the Legislative Inspector General for proper investigation."
Miller was in Washington that day with his wife, newly-sworn in U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who herself was subject to controversy the previous day for comments invoking Adolf Hitler.
The pickup truck, which featured a special Illinois license plate used by legislators, featured the logo of the “Three Percenters” militia group. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the name refers to the erroneous belief that only 3% of colonists fought against the British during the Revolutionary War but achieved liberty for everybody.
Members of the group “view themselves as modern day versions of those revolutionaries, fighting against a tyrannical U.S. government rather than the British.”
Miller, responding to The Daily Beast on Friday, acknowledged it was his truck but said he was unaware of the meaning behind the decal, saying that an Army buddy gave it to him and that was he “never was member” of the group.
He could not be immediately reached for comment Monday about the resolution filed against him by his colleagues.
The condemnations of Miller’s display have come from far and wide since Friday, when the story was first reported by WCIA-TV.
The Illinois Democratic County Chair’s Association on Saturday requested that the state’s legislative inspector general investigate Miller.
“Miller’s attendance at the rally that turned into a mob and insurrection of our nation’s Capitol is troubling, and to date many unanswered questions remain about his subsequent actions and whereabouts that day,” said ILDCCA chair Kristina Zahorik.
Miller, 66, was first elected to the Illinois House in 2019 and represents a district that includes all or parts of Coles, Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar, and Lawrence counties.