Watch now: Illinois House Democrats introduce resolution condemning Rep. Chris Miller

SPRINGIFELD — Illinois House Democrats have introduced a resolution condemning state Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, after a decal of a far-right wing militia group was displayed on the back of his pickup truck as it was parked near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The resolution, filed Monday, states that Miller “violated his oath to the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Illinois by actively and publicly promoting the actions of an internationally recognized para-military hate group.”

The resolution, introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Highland Park, has already garnered more than two dozen co-sponsors, including House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and members of his leadership team. No Republicans have signed on so far.

Members have also referred the matter to the state's legislative inspector general for further investigation until what possible role Miller may have played in the Capitol insurrection.