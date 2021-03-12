Watch now: Illinois House Republicans urge responsibility in use of federal stimulus dollars

Davidsmeyer called for the General Assembly to work together with the governor to decide on how the federal dollars would be allocated.

“We still have to make some difficult decisions,” Davidsmeyer said.

“I think we need to get together, sit down, be transparent in this process, and work together to pass a truly balanced budget that doesn't use the federal dollars to fill holes, but to get us out of the holes,” he added.

Demmer said communication between the General Assembly and the governor’s office would be key to setting the state on a favorable trajectory as Illinois begins to recover from the year-long COVID-19 pandemic.

“The legislature needs to use our power of the appropriation process to control money and to make sure that a significant portion goes to provide COVID relief to the businesses, to the communities, to the families who have been so dramatically impacted by this,” Demmer said.

Demmer also warned against using the stimulus to cover day-to-day expenses of programs and state services in Illinois, saying instead that the funds should be used strictly for the state’s economic recovery.