Watch now: Illinois jobless rate dips to 11.3%

SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate in Illinois fell to 11.3% in July as the coronavirus pandemic’s grip on the state’s economy showed signs of easing.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security said the number of nonfarm jobs in the state grew by 93,200 in July, to just over 5.6 million. That pushed the unemployment rate down by 3.2 percentage points from the revised level for June. However, that was still 508,000 fewer jobs than the state reported in July 2019, when the state’s unemployment rate was just 3.9%.

The July rate was also lower than the state’s most recent pre-pandemic peak of 12.2% in January 2010. The highest unemployment rate recorded in Illinois since the modern system of measuring unemployment began in 1976 was 13.9% in February 1983 prior to the pandemic. The unemployment rate peaked at 16.8% in April.

But Illinois’ July rate was also 1.1 percentage points higher than the national rate.