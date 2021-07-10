 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Watch now: Illinois law to require Asian American history in schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs HB 376, the Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act.

SKOKIE — Illinois public school students will be taught Asian American history under a law signed Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The topics will include the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II; the military service of Asian Americans; Illinois and Midwest history of Asian Americans; and the role of Asian Americans in expanding civil rights.

“A lack of knowledge is the root cause of discrimination, and the best weapon against ignorance is education,” said state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, the sponsor of the bill.

Pritzker signed the bill into law at Niles West High School in Skokie.

“It’s a new standard that helps us understand one another, and ultimately to move ourselves closer to the nation of our ideals," he said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker signs Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News