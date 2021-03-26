Watch now: Illinois lawmakers back bill aimed at protecting pandemic-era telehealth access

OSF OnCall, Junis' purview, offers a range of services, from video visits with medical professionals to online, self-guided classes about managing anxiety and depression to online symptom triage services.

"We went from doing about 1% of our total visits across our health system through telehealth to over 50% of our business being through telehealth," she said. "I think what the pandemic did was give us a sense of urgency that we needed to stand these things up."

While patients may be seeing the value of these services, the fact remains that a dollar value is attached to these services and, with no law currently in-place, insurance companies aren't formally required to reimburse fairly for telehealth services.

"The bigger issue, especially in Illinois has been around the fact that reimbursement is not consistent across the board," Dr. Gurpreet Mander, HSHS Illinois chief physician executive and executive director of the Illinois Telehealth Network said. "I think the fact that the one of the biggest barriers for telehealth has been reimbursement for providers and facilities, and I think if that barrier is removed ... we'll be in a much better place."