Watch now: Illinois lawmakers look to push next year’s primary election

Illinois lawmakers are likely to push back next year’s March primary election until June because of delays in receiving U.S. Census data they will use to draw new state congressional districts, three sources familiar the plan confirmed Friday.
Under the timeline for the currently scheduled March 15, 2022, primary, candidates could begin circulating their nominating petitions to appear on the ballot at the end of August, with filing set to begin on Nov. 22. If lawmakers don’t approve a congressional map until sometime in the fall, as expected, that would leave little time to qualify for the ballot under the current timetable.
The detailed census data that is usually used for the every-decade process of redrawing political boundaries is not expected until at least mid-August, delays due in large part to the pandemic as well as efforts by former President Donald Trump’s administration to eliminate noncitizens from the count.
While the state constitution sets a June 30 date for state legislative mapmaking, no such deadline exists for drawing up a congressional map. Challenges in federal court to new congressional map lines over issues like federal voting rights violations and one-person, one-vote requirements, are much more likely if the boundaries are drawn with estimated survey data rather than actual specific census figures.
As a result, state lawmakers will not move forward with drawing a new congressional map before they adjourn from their spring legislative session on Monday, sources close to the redistricting process confirmed Friday. Illinois will drop from 18 congressional seats to 17 under new state-by-state figures released earlier this year.
Democratic lawmakers who hold super majorities in the Illinois General Assembly are moving forward with drawing state legislative boundaries to meet the June 30 deadline to draw those districts. If they don’t, a process would be set in motion that would give Republicans a 50-50 chance to control the map used for the next decade. Democrats are using data from the American Community Survey, a product of the U.S. Census Bureau that uses estimates, to draw the state maps.
Providing more time to draw the maps and for candidates to evaluate them before deciding whether and where to run is the driving force behind delaying the primary, which lawmakers are expected to take up before adjourning Monday, the sources confirmed.