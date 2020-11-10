Watch now: Illinois legislators cancel fall session over pandemic

In his letter to Madigan, Harmon and the Republican legislative leaders, Sen. Bill Brady of Bloomington and Rep. Jim Durkin of Western Springs, Pritzker laid out the state’s financial challenges and wrote of the “need for maintaining vital state services that taxpayers expect.”

“The situation calls for us as elected leaders to come together and develop a set of solutions with the goal of bringing our budget into balance,” Pritzker wrote.

Pritzker said the first order of business when leaders meet — which could happen without lawmakers being in session — will be “coming to an agreement on the size and scope of the deficit we face in the current fiscal year.”

Pritzker in September ordered the heads of state agencies under his authority to propose 5% budget cuts for the current year. The proposals were due Oct. 2, but the governor’s office denied an open-records request for the documents, citing an exemption for “preliminary drafts, notes, recommendations, memorandums and other records in which opinions are expressed, or policies or actions are formulated.”