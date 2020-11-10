Watch now: Illinois legislators cancel fall session over pandemic

Despite the surging coronavirus pandemic, the latest estimates from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget office show Illinois is on track to bring in roughly $2.2 billion more revenue than was projected when the budget year started in July.
But the state still faces a huge hole in a budget that counted on an estimated $1.3 billion from the governor’s failed graduated-rate income tax proposal, and another $5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief aid that also was never a sure thing.
Pritzker has called for a meeting with the top legislative leaders to begin crafting a plan to fill a nearly $4 billion budget after last week’s resounding defeat of the proposed graduated-rate income tax amendment. The governor made his request in a letter Monday, a day before House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President Don Harmon called off the scheduled six-day fall veto session, which was set to begin next Tuesday.
With Republicans potentially maintaining control of the U.S. Senate, depending on the outcome of two January runoffs in Georgia, Illinois and other states may not be able to depend on help from Washington to close the gaps the pandemic has created in their budgets.
As it stands, Illinois' budget calls for spending $43.1 billion from the state’s general funds but only anticipates bringing in $39.2 billion in revenue, creating a shortfall of $3.9 billion, or about 9%.
Despite the looming budget problems, Harmon said in a statement Tuesday that it is “not safe or responsible to have a legislative session” with COVID-19 surging in Springfield and around the state. The decision also provides some political cover for Madigan, who is facing questions about whether his support among House Democrats is eroding due to an ongoing federal corruption investigation in which he’s been implicated but not charged, as well as over his perceived role in voters rejecting the graduated tax.
Along with the budget, another item left hanging by the cancellation of the fall session is a broad legislative agenda the Black Caucus is developing that aims to address systemic racism in areas ranging from criminal justice to workforce development and economic access.
Asked earlier Tuesday about the possibility that the fall legislative session would be canceled, Pritzker said the decision “would be disappointing.”
“We have so many things we need to accomplish," he said at his daily coronavirus briefing. “With regard to the budget in particular, we have major efforts underway that will require the legislature’s engagement."
In his letter to Madigan, Harmon and the Republican legislative leaders, Sen. Bill Brady of Bloomington and Rep. Jim Durkin of Western Springs, Pritzker laid out the state’s financial challenges and wrote of the “need for maintaining vital state services that taxpayers expect.”
“The situation calls for us as elected leaders to come together and develop a set of solutions with the goal of bringing our budget into balance,” Pritzker wrote.
Pritzker said the first order of business when leaders meet — which could happen without lawmakers being in session — will be “coming to an agreement on the size and scope of the deficit we face in the current fiscal year.”
Pritzker in September ordered the heads of state agencies under his authority to propose 5% budget cuts for the current year. The proposals were due Oct. 2, but the governor’s office denied an open-records request for the documents, citing an exemption for “preliminary drafts, notes, recommendations, memorandums and other records in which opinions are expressed, or policies or actions are formulated.”
Despite the pandemic, the state is on pace to bring in nearly $1.5 billion more in individual and corporate income tax revenue, and $364 million more in sales tax revenue than projected in July, according to the latest estimates from the Pritzker administration. Other smaller revenue streams are also up, leading to the $2.2 billion total.
In his letter to legislative leaders, the Democratic governor said his office is taking unspecified “proactive steps” to manage the budget, “including undertaking cost reductions and efficiencies with executive branch operations.” He also said he continues to lobby Congress for federal aid.
Pritzker said during one of his daily coronavirus briefings last week that solving the budget crisis would involve “painful” cuts, and pinned the blame on Republicans and the billionaire donors who backed efforts to defeat the proposed graduated income tax amendment.
The governor had long warned that failure of the graduated income tax proposal also could lead to a 1 percentage point increase in the flat-rate income tax of 4.95%, but it’s unclear how willing Democrats, who control both chambers of the legislature, will be to approve a tax increase without some GOP support.
Republicans have criticized Pritzker and Democratic legislators for passing a budget that relied on uncertain federal aid to come into balance.
“The House Republican Caucus saw this coming back in the early days of the pandemic, but instead of heeding any warning, the majority Democratic Party decided to go it alone and depend on higher taxes and more reckless spending,” Durkin wrote in a letter to Pritzker on Tuesday.
“Passing a budget based on hypothetical revenue and false promises from a now-failed tax increase was unconstitutional and totally disingenuous to the citizens of our state who depend on government services," Durkin said.
Durkin urged Pritzker to use his authority to make unilateral cuts to bring the budget into balance. “I suggest you begin with the 6.5% cuts your office directed agencies to identify in 2019,” Durkin wrote.
Pritzker has said cuts alone will not be enough to address the state’s long-term structural deficits.
“Remember this: If you set aside federally protected programs, court-ordered obligations, and our bond and pension debt, we would have to reduce discretionary spending in our state by approximately 15%,” he said last week.
