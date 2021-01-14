Watch now: Illinois National Guard departs for Biden Inauguration

"I'm going to try my best," she said Thursday morning. "It definitely is kind of stressful."

Moushon has served in the National Guard for nine years. In that time he has been deployed to Afghanistan, where he was stationed for around 10 months, and has helped on several other missions.

Though both he and Wood are nervous for the coming days, he said "We prepare for this not just a few days before, but all year."

The goal of the mission is to provide support and to keep any protests as peaceful as possible, he said. Use of force is contingent on the situation, but he said the guard doesn't want to use any force at all.

"When you're deployed to the Middle East, we're at war," said Moushon, which he said is different from their mission in Washington, where "The people on the other side of the fence are Americans. They're our brothers and sisters ..."

