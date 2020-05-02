Watch now: Illinois reports 2,450 additional cases of COVID-19

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are giving their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state was reporting 2,450 more positive cases than Friday and an additional 105 deaths.
The state is reporting a total of 58,505 confirmed cases, including 2,559 deaths, since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 15,208 specimens for a total of 299,896.
Ezike also encouraged Illinoisans to stay physically active and take up hobbies such as gardening or learning a new language to stay occupied during the stay-at-home restrictions.
"We've done a tremendous job in this state and I thank every one of you for your participation and support of each other," she said.
IDPH said the additional deaths reported Saturday were:
- Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- Jefferson County: 2 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: Hospitals taking action as COVID-19 spreads
040820-blm-loc-8virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-5virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-6virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-4virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-7virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-3virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-2virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-9virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-1virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-1virusosf
040820-blm-loc-2virusosf
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.