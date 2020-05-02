Watch now: Illinois reports 2,450 additional cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are giving their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state was reporting 2,450 more positive cases than Friday and an additional 105 deaths.

The state is reporting a total of 58,505 confirmed cases, including 2,559 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 15,208 specimens for a total of 299,896.

Ezike also encouraged Illinoisans to stay physically active and take up hobbies such as gardening or learning a new language to stay occupied during the stay-at-home restrictions.

"We've done a tremendous job in this state and I thank every one of you for your participation and support of each other," she said.

IDPH said the additional deaths reported Saturday were: