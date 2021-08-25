Watch now: Illinois Republicans have reason for concern, optimism heading into 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Former state Sen. Kirk Dillard, a two-time candidate for governor and a one-time chief of staff to former Gov. Jim Edgar, made a statement last week that most Illinois political observers would probably agree with: if the gubernatorial election were held today, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker would likely win.

It isn’t just that Pritzker is the Democratic governor of a deep-blue state. Or that he has unlimited resources to draw from. It’s also the field of candidates who have lined up to take him on.

So far, the three Republican candidates for governor have shown either to have views far more conservative than the rest of the state, have little to no name recognition, have scant financial resources or some combination of the three.

These concerns were on display last week at Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, where the various factions met ahead of the 2022 campaign season.

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, speaking to reporters, refused to say whether President Joe Biden won the 2020 election legally. And businessman Gary Rabine again falsely suggested that thousands of people have died from taking the COVID-19 vaccine, doubling-down on an earlier claim despite no evidence to support it.

And former state Sen. Paul Schmipf, though striking a more constructive tone, has raised little money and has yet to raise his profile to the level needed to be competitive in a statewide primary.

Despite projecting unity in their mission to defeat Pritzker next year, there was a clear divide last week on how Republicans can accomplish the task, many believing the current field of candidates is not up to it. At the very least, many are unsure.

“I think all of them have their hearts set in the right place,” said state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, who is also mulling a run for governor. “They're doing what they feel they're driven to do and we appreciate people at all levels who are willing to put their neck forward and run for office. Whether they have the ability to unite and grow the party is a big question right now that I don't think there's an answer to yet, but that's the threshold issue. Can they do that?”

Some members of Chicago’s moderate business community are so concerned that they’ve asked Dillard to consider a third run for governor, something he appeared hesitant to do but has not dismissed outright. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, also hasn't ruled out a run, depending on whether redistricting works out in his favor.

Dillard, the chairman of the Chicago Regional Transportation Authority, finished just 193 votes behind former state Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, in the 2010 GOP gubernatorial primary. In 2014, he finished three points behind Bruce Rauner in the GOP primary.

Had Dillard, a moderate in the mold of Edgar, won either primary, it’s conceivable that he’d be governor today. But, that’s not how things shook out. And now, Republicans are locked out of all six statewide constitutional offices and toiling away in the superminority of the General Assembly.

But defeat in 2022 isn’t inevitable, with some arguing that the right candidate with the right message and enough financial support can defeat a Democratic governor in a year where Republicans are poised to do well nationally.

“We certainly need money because that's the mother's milk of politics and you're running against a billionaire,” Dillard said. “But you want to run somebody that can win, that can unify the party as well as win in areas like the minority community and get back suburban women into the Republican Party.”

On the money end, all eyes are on billionaire Ken Griffin, Illinois’ richest man who has bankrolled various conservative causes and candidates over the years. He sank millions of dollars into Rauner’s warchest and was the main patron of the successful effort to defeat Pritzker’s “fair tax” proposal last year.

Money can amplify a message. It’s undoubtedly part of the equation.

But at the same time, it will not do any good without a winning message or overarching theme. Illinois Republicans are still searching for what works.

But it isn’t rocket science. In fact, there are several examples of Republicans winning in places they have no business winning. Take Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont — all deep-blue states that elected and re-elected Republican governors in recent years.

Though circumstances are slightly different in each case, a common thread is political moderation, especially on social issues. You won't see these Republican governors participating in the culture wars of our time.

And once in office, these governors showed a willingness to compromise and work constructively with Democratic-controlled legislatures.

And while U.S. Senate races now essentially mirror the presidential election results of each state, there is still room for statewide candidates to keep elections local and avoid the topics that polarize the national discourse.

Beyond the governor’s race, Republicans will have an opportunity to show if they can do this in the open race for Illinois Secretary of State. Though long a stepping-stone to higher office, the secretary of state’s office is above all else a customer service-based institution.

Two Republican candidates linked to the race — state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, and state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon — have each emphasized improving the functions of the office when discussing their potential future plans.

“I think you really have to talk about listening to what people care about, what they think is important, and try to respond to those needs,” Demmer said. “Sometimes, I think that there can be some complacency from Democrats who think 'well, this is what got us here, so let's stick with it.' And the reality is, more people — Republicans, independents and Democrats — are looking for something different out of state government. And so I think that's the opportunity that we have.”

If anything, last week showed that Republicans still have some obstacles to overcome. But, they also have opportunities.

“I think the question is whether our candidates can unite and grow our base,” Barickman said. “And the answer to that question evolves. That's why people campaign. I don't think we're there yet. I think the potential exists from the party.”

Democrats also face challenges

Illinois Democrats have done a lot of winning in the past few elections. That solves a lot of internal problems.

And as long as they keep it up, things should be fine.

But, it's worth noting that it's not all one big happy family, with lingering divisions on full display last week over the future of the structure of the state party.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, was elected chair in March, defeating Chicago Ald. Michelle Harris, who was backed by Pritzker. Kelly had the backing of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

Kelly, due to her status as a federal officeholder, cannot raise or control funds for non-federal races, essentially rendering her a figurehead.

Pritzker was noticeably absent from the Illinois Democratic County Chair's Association brunch last week while Durbin skipped the Governor's Day rally at the state fair.

Both had their reasons, but the optics speak for themselves.

Again, any internal issues will likely remain just that as long as the party keeps winning elections.

Pritzker is likely to spend millions on his own race and to help elect other Democrats up and down the ballot. House Speaker Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon are likely to do the same.

As was said above, the party controls everything in Illinois. If a family fight is the biggest worry, then I suppose that's a good thing.

