Watch now: Illinois Republicans sense momentum against Democrats

For Roger Claar, who retired at the end of July as Bolingbrook’s mayor after a tenure he proudly touts as 33 years, eight months and seven days, the planned trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, was “going to be my big swan song” to politics.
For the longtime member of Illinois’ GOP State Central Committee, it was to have been his last Republican National Convention after at least eight previous trips -- a last chance to buy “shirts, hats, salt shakers, whistles, buttons, banners” and other memorabilia for his vast collection.
“I’m obviously going to miss the chance to get the latest and greatest and be the only kid on your block that owns it,” the 74-year-old Claar said.
But in the age of COVID-19 and a variety of fits and starts, the Republican National Convention that kicks off Monday will be held largely in a virtual digital setting just as the recently completed Democratic convention.
Unlike the Democratic convention, where states’ delegates were told to stay home as former Vice President Joe Biden was nominated for president, Republicans are allowing 336 delegates to actually go to the host city, representing the 50 states, plus territories.
Illinois GOP State Chairman Tim Schneider and Richard Porter, the state’s Republican National Committeeman, will attend. Demetra Demonte, the state’s Republican National Committeewoman, had planned to go but opted out for family health reasons.
That leaves the rest of the 67-member delegation, all pledged to President Donald Trump’s renomination based on the state’s March 17 primary results, in a bit of quandary. Unlike the state’s Democrats, who met virtually for a rally session before each night’s prime-time festivities, the state GOP delegation’s schedule has become a work in progress.
“I have no idea what to expect,” said Illinois Senate Republican leader Bill Brady of Bloomington, an at-large delegate. “I’ll be getting together with some colleagues to watch the convention and we’ll talk and see. But I just have no idea what to expect out of this, given the framework.”
Other delegates said they are attempting to organize convention “watch parties” and Porter, en route to Charlotte, said “you can put together Zoom meetings in 15 minutes, so I do think at the end of the day there will be some of that.”
It’s a far cry from four years ago when Republicans gathered in Cleveland and Corey Lewandowski, dumped as Trump’s campaign manager but working to put himself back in the future president’s good graces, told Illinois GOP delegates: “Change is coming, people, and the Trump train is big and long and it is a freight train and it’s going to run over you.”
The uncertainty among Illinois delegates this time is emblematic of a convention planned for Charlotte, then shifted to Jacksonville, Florida, by Trump because of his dissatisfaction over pandemic crowd restrictions in North Carolina, then moved back to Charlotte as Florida became a hot spot for the coronavirus.
Last week, the Illinois GOP advised that it was organizing no events open to the media for convention week, but that may be changing.
Already political underdogs in a decidedly blue state, holding no statewide offices and serving as the minority party in a veto-proof Democratic legislature, the GOP had fears of seeing its ranks further diminished in legislative and congressional offices in November due to the controversial Trump.
But Republicans in the state have gained a modicum of momentum in recent weeks when House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also is the state Democratic Party chairman, was implicated in an alleged federal bribery scandal involving ComEd and Democratic infighting began over Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s handling of looting and violent protests in Chicago amid racial strife.
“The Republican Party is really getting charged up over all the things going on in Illinois, not just the Chicago issues but the political issues, Springfield issues,” Claar said. “That’s getting people hyped up.”
Those issues -- combatting corruption and a law-and-order agenda -- would have provided a daily outreach message for state Republicans at a normal convention, where delegates and media would gather for the daily caucus breakfast of hotel scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage.
Now, Republicans are scrambling to keep any momentum and deliver messaging particularly aimed at voters in the suburban collar counties that were once reliably Republican but have shifted ever increasingly toward Democrats.
After looking to the national party and campaign for guidance, the state GOP is planning a series of Facebook Live events for delegates over the week, featuring prominent national Republican speakers, to amplify the national party’s nightly theme.
While Republicans overall are looking to make their convention more positive than Democrats and use more live events, they also note that Illinois has national relevance in pointing to the problems of a state under one-party Democratic rule.
“I can’t say that we’re not losing anything by not (assembling),” said state Rep. John Cabello, a delegate from Machesney Park, a suburb of Rockford where he is a police officer. “But I also think we’re not going to let the momentum slip away.”
Cabello, part of the Trump campaign leadership team in Illinois as he was four years ago, said he expects the national message of the president in support of law enforcement and cracking down on violent protests in major cities will resonate in the suburbs -- particularly among suburban women who are a key voting demographic.
“If you look at what’s going on around the country, you’re seeing that many of these places that are having these issues are in Democratic-controlled hands and they’re just letting their cities be looted. They’re letting the citizens, the taxpayers, live in fear because they refuse to do anything,” Cabello said. “Yes, law and order is going to be a big part of the Republican platform.”
Trump, who has made Chicago’s problems with violent crime a frequent talking point, acknowledged how a law-and-order agenda would play in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News on Thursday.
“And you talk about suburbia. You know, we’re all saying about suburban women. The fact is, they’re going to really want to support me, because we’re for law and order. We’re for safety and security. And Biden is not. It’s just incredible,” Trump said.
Then there’s Madigan, the nation’s longest-serving statehouse speaker, who has served since 1983 with the exception of two years in the mid-1990s when Republicans had control of the House. Madigan was implicated in a nearly decadelong scheme involving ComEd, which agreed to pay $200 million in fines and cooperate with investigators over what federal prosecutors allege was an effort by the utility to gain Madigan’s favor by providing jobs and contracts to his allies.
Madigan has not been charged with any wrongdoing and has denied advancing any legislation for illicit purposes. But he has been facing growing calls among Democrats to step down from his governmental role, his party role or both.
Madigan has long been a target of Republicans, fueled most recently by GOP legislative ad campaigns four years ago funded by then-GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner, a wealthy equity investor.
But Rauner, who also largely self-funded the state GOP, lost after a bungled first term and has taken his money with him. That makes the use of free convention-week media to promote a message more valuable.
“We see what is going on here in this state with the corrupt politics,” Cabello said. “I think the Republicans are coming out with the very good answer and that is a special (legislative) session, structural reforms to deal with this ethical reforms, and I think the Republicans will be stronger for it tomorrow than today.”
For the convention’s four-night prime-time show, Trump is expected to make nightly appearances from different locations.
Monday is scheduled to mark the renomination of the president, Tuesday will feature remarks from first lady Melania Trump from the Rose Garden, Wednesday is scheduled to feature remarks from Vice President Mike Pence from Fort McHenry in Maryland, and the convention concludes Thursday with Trump’s acceptance speech from the White House.
Porter acknowledged after watching some of the Democratic convention that a virtual convention can lack the “oomph” that people are used to from seeing Trump rallies with in-person crowds.
“There’s something about the live electricity that was lost in the DNC convention. So I’m really hoping our team is looking at that and saying, ‘Wow, how can we add some electricity?‘” Porter said. “The intensity is there. I think we ought to capture that.”
As for Claar, who hosted Trump as a presidential candidate at a fundraiser at the village’s Golf Club and faced an ultimately unsuccessful reelection challenge because of it, he said he’ll miss the camaraderie and parties that “build to a crescendo of momentum.”
Yet in some ways his thoughts have moved on past the convention.
“You know, somewhere there’s a container ship full of Democrat and Republican paraphernalia that somebody’s trying to figure out just how they’re going to unload it,” Claar said.
Republican National Convention
