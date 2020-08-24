Watch now: Illinois Republicans sense momentum against Democrats

Now, Republicans are scrambling to keep any momentum and deliver messaging particularly aimed at voters in the suburban collar counties that were once reliably Republican but have shifted ever increasingly toward Democrats.

After looking to the national party and campaign for guidance, the state GOP is planning a series of Facebook Live events for delegates over the week, featuring prominent national Republican speakers, to amplify the national party’s nightly theme.

While Republicans overall are looking to make their convention more positive than Democrats and use more live events, they also note that Illinois has national relevance in pointing to the problems of a state under one-party Democratic rule.

“I can’t say that we’re not losing anything by not (assembling),” said state Rep. John Cabello, a delegate from Machesney Park, a suburb of Rockford where he is a police officer. “But I also think we’re not going to let the momentum slip away.”

Cabello, part of the Trump campaign leadership team in Illinois as he was four years ago, said he expects the national message of the president in support of law enforcement and cracking down on violent protests in major cities will resonate in the suburbs -- particularly among suburban women who are a key voting demographic.