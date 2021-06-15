Watch now: Illinois Senate adjourns without voting on massive clean energy legislation

SPRINGFIELD — Despite the chants of activists outside the Illinois Capitol Tuesday morning, legislation aiming to move Illinois toward 100% clean energy by 2050 will have to wait.

The Illinois Senate adjourned that afternoon without taking a vote on massive omnibus energy legislation, which would have authorized nearly $700 million in subsidies to keep three of utility giant Exelon’s nuclear power plants afloat while mandating the shuttering of most coal-fired plants by 2035 and natural gas plants by 2045.

Negotiations on the complicated topic broke down over lingering disagreements between environmental groups and labor unions on the timeline for decarbonization.

The Senate skipped town just before 5 p.m. after spending much of the day in caucus as stakeholders tried to work out a deal behind the scenes.

While many are confident a deal is close, it became clear that remaining issues would not be resolved on Tuesday.

"The caucus made it very clear to all of us that we don't want to vote for something that pits us in the middle of a fight between friends, between key constituencies, between organized labor and environmental community," said Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park. "There is a deal to be reached, and we just need to get them back at the table push a little bit harder."

Harmon said that the bill as proposed "would not have passed" if voted on today, but that labor and environmental groups would resume talks as early as that evening to try and reach a compromise.

Through most of the spring, the major hang-up preventing agreement were the subsidies for Exelon’s aging nuclear fleet. But, the utility and Gov. JB Pritzker struck a deal in the waning hours of May that would give the latter $694 million over the next five years to subsidize operations of their plants in Braidwood, Byron and Dresden.

But, a new issue soon arose preventing action before lawmakers left town two weeks ago: the status of not-for-profit coal-fired power plants, such as Springfield's municipally-owned Dallman 4 plant and the Prairie Energy Campus, a Metro East cooperative serving many communities across the state.

Pritzker and environmental groups, long holding a firm on a 2035 closure date for coal, budged slightly Tuesday, offering to allow such plants to remain open through 2045 if they utilized carbon capture and sequestration technology that'd capture and store 90% of greenhouse gases emitted.

That technology for that level of carbon capture has not yet been developed, both proponents and opponents conceded.

The longer ramp for coal plants was request due to the significant loss of union jobs, the financial burden on communities that will still be paying off bonds used to build the plants well into the 2040s and the concerns over the future stability of the region's energy market.

"I didn't want the city of Springfield to be caught in a situation where, even though we're working very diligently to address environmental concerns, we have to try to work to pay off debt without the ability to operate," said state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield. "I just thought that that was a terrible burden to put on the ratepayers, of which I am one."

Beyond coal, Harmon said the interim targets for decarbonization of natural gas plants became an issue of focus over the past few days, with unions concerned about potential job losses.

The Senate returned with the explicit purpose of passing an energy bill, with the House expected to take it up Wednesday.

But, it became clear throughout the day that there was no deal in sight.

The Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee held a subject matter hearing in the early afternoon, where the differences between environmentalists and organized labor were laid out.

After some discussion, the committee recessed with the intent to return, but they never did.

Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell was waiting to testify, but was never called.

"We’ve come a long way. We have moved substantially," Mitchell wrote in testimony intended for the committee, shared by the governor's office with reporters. "The other side has not moved much.

"Everything we were told was necessary for an agreement – including a carbon capture exemption that gives both the Governor and environmentalists heartburn – is now present," he continued. "And at some point a progressive climate bill is no longer a climate bill, and going further than this is the tipping point."

The day started full of hope for climate activists, who rallied near the Abraham Lincoln statue in front of the Illinois State Capitol in favor of the legislation backed by Pritzker.

More than 100 activists chanted "What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!" ahead of Senate convening.

“We're going to play like the energy Santa Claus: We're making the list and checking it twice, we're gonna find out who voted for clean energy and who's not so nice,” said the Rev. Michael Atty, executive director of United Congregations of Metro East in East St. Louis, who emceed the rally.

State Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, the main sponsor of the Clean Energy Jobs Act, acknowledged to the crowd that she did not know whether a deal would be reached, but that what's been negotiated thus far is a "major accomplishment" for the movement.

"We drove the utilities out of the conversation in a way we have never seen before," Williams said. "The last time we did an energy bill, it was literally negotiated in the conference room of the utilities, I'm not even kidding, that's a fact. This one was legislator-driven, community-driven, driven by the grassroots, driven by the energy that I'm feeling right now."

Still, environmental groups expressed disappointment and coming up empty-handed.

“We are deeply disappointed the Senate adjourned without taking action on a carbon-free energy future, but stand ready to enact the Governor’s plan as soon as possible,” said the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition in a statement.

Equally disappointed were lawmakers who represent nuclear plants, which must now wait to receive the subsidy that's been agreed to after months of painstaking negotiations.

“Unfortunately, the Governor’s unrealistic demands in his bill, proposals that would cost thousands of jobs and potentially increase our electric bills up to 20 percent, were the reason the Illinois Senate did not take a vote on any energy legislation," said state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris. "There simply was not enough support for the Governor’s plan, and he was not willing to negotiate with the unions."

Illinois generates more electricity from nuclear energy than any other state, producing one-eighth of all nuclear power in the United States. It accounts for 51% of the state’s net energy generation, easily beating coal (27%), renewables (11.5%) and natural gas (10%).

As such, it is viewed as a key bridge on the road to a carbon-free energy future for the state. Thus, even with concerns over the behavior of Exelon’s subsidiary ComEd, which is embroiled in a bribery scheme aimed at influencing former House Speaker Michael Madigan, the subsidies were viewed as a linchpin to any clean energy deal.

The legislation includes some ethics reforms aimed at the major utilities, including requiring the Illinois Commerce Commission to investigate how ratepayer funds were used "in connection with" the conduct outlined in the deferred prosecution agreement signed with federal prosecutors last year. To help pay for greater investment in renewables, residential ratepayers would be asked to pay about $1.22 extra per month, helping with the state’s interim goal of achieving 40% renewable energy by 2030. Another $.86 would be added to monthly bills to aid with expanding low-income weatherization efforts. It also sets the goal of 1 million electric vehicles in the state by 2030, offering a $4,000 rebate to those who purchase them.

