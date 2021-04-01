Watch now: Illinois Senate Republican leader pushes for expanded COVID-19 liability protections

Calif. police: Gunman chained gates, knew victims

McConchie presented SB 2140 in the Senate Judiciary Torts Subcommittee during a subject matter hearing Wednesday, which means it was discussed but no action was taken on the bill, which has one co-sponsor, a fellow Republican, Sen. Brian Stewart.

Laws that offer similar civil liability protections to individuals from claims of potential COVID-19 exposure have passed in other states, including Wisconsin and North Carolina.

During the subcommittee hearing, Donovan Griffith, director of government affairs for the Illinois Manufacturers Association, spoke in support of SB 2140.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it's important to point out that we're not giving any group blanket immunity. If there is an actual injury, if there has been willful misconduct, if there is a disregard for risk that leads to an injury, if there has been an act of malice — then these groups would still be liable,” Griffith said.