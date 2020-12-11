 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Illinois surpasses 14,000 COVID-19 deaths less than a week after hitting 13,000 mark
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Illinois surpasses 14,000 COVID-19 deaths less than a week after hitting 13,000 mark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois on Friday surpassed 14,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, less than a week after the statewide death toll reached 13,000.

The state reported an additional 190 deaths of people with COVID-19 on Friday, with fatalities continuing to be consistently high in December as the state continues to battle the aggressive fall coronavirus resurgence.

While the expected authorization of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has provided hope that the end of the pandemic may be in sight, there continues to be a persistently high number of deaths in Illinois and throughout the country.

“We all want the deaths to come down. I think the light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccine and getting as many people vaccinated as will be vaccinated based on the supply,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Friday at a coronavirus briefing in Chicago.

“But if we don’t keep on this path of trying to wear our mask and stay at home, we could have a big surge,” she said. “We’re already teetering. We have some areas where there are a dozen beds, a dozen ICU beds in the region right now. So a big surge cannot be handled.”

As of Thursday night, 5,141 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,081 in intensive care units and 635 on ventilators. The number of statewide hospitalizations has come down over the past few weeks, after reaching as high as 6,175 on Nov. 20.

The state reported 9,420 new and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday, which came out of a batch of 104,448 tests. The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a share of total tests stood at 9.4% for the period ending Thursday, down from 10.3% a week earlier. The state reported that throughout the course of the pandemic, 832,951 known and probable cases have been identified in Illinois.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Gun purchases spike in Illinois amid pandemic, civil unrest

Officials have said the COVID-19 inoculations could begin in a matter of days for the priority groups, including health care workers and long-term care facilities, though the federal Food and Drug Administration still must formally authorize the vaccine before distribution begins.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday called the FDA decision “all but imminent,” and said a state review panel is “poised to review all available FDA data and based on all information to date, the team is optimistic that this vaccine can safely move forward.”

“Federal officials have told us that these first doses will be shipped out to states within 24 hours of approval, and Illinois is prepared to quickly get this vaccine to our front-line health care workforce,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker’s administration last week released details about its updated plan for distributing the initial vaccine shipment throughout the state, which prioritizes the 50 counties that have seen the highest per capita death rates during the pandemic, via 10 regional hospital distribution points.

That initial plan did not include counties where a few of those regional hospitals are located in the group of 50, but “since then we’ve made some revisions to our allocation to make sure that every regional hospital will get a portion of vaccine to distribute in week one,” Ezike said Friday.

Who are they? Illinois children recently reported missing

Who are they? IL children recently reported missing

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Missing: Zakariyah Mannie (IL)

Missing: Zakariyah Mannie (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Zakariyah Mannie, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/06/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departm…

Missing: Dominique Musso (IL)

Missing: Dominique Musso (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Dominique Musso, Age Now: 18, Missing: 12/03/2020. Missing From ROCKFORD, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Rockford Police Depart…

Missing: Alexis Bujna Ragsdale (IL)

Missing: Alexis Bujna Ragsdale (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Alexis Bujna Ragsdale, Age Now: 17, Missing: 12/04/2020. Missing From DES PLAINES, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Cook County S…

Missing: Lidia Aguilar (IL)

Missing: Lidia Aguilar (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Lidia Aguilar, Age Now: 15, Missing: 12/02/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department…

Missing: Jabron Haynes (IL)

Missing: Jabron Haynes (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Jabron Haynes, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/17/2020. Missing From DECATUR, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Decatur Police Department…

Missing: Mason Krouse (IL)

Missing: Mason Krouse (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Mason Krouse, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/26/2020. Missing From TAYLORVILLE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Taylorville Police Dep…

Missing: Eric Blomgren (IL)

Missing: Eric Blomgren (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Eric Blomgren, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/26/2020. Missing From BELVIDERE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Boone County Sheriff's …

Missing: Mackenzie Lord (IL)

Missing: Mackenzie Lord (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Mackenzie Lord, Age Now: 13, Missing: 11/28/2020. Missing From EVANSTON, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Evanston Police Departm…

Missing: Aamylah Manley (IL)

Missing: Aamylah Manley (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Aamylah Manley, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/25/2020. Missing From CAHOKIA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Cahokia Police Departmen…

Missing: Serenity Ferguson (IL)

Missing: Serenity Ferguson (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Serenity Ferguson, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/19/2020. Missing From CALUMET CITY, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Calumet City Pol…

Missing: Anaya Granger (IL)

Missing: Anaya Granger (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Anaya Granger, Age Now: 14, Missing: 11/28/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department…

Missing: Lamae Thomas (IL)

Missing: Lamae Thomas (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Lamae Thomas, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/15/2020. Missing From FREEPORT, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Freeport Police Departmen…

Missing: Kenyatta Jefferson (IL)

Missing: Kenyatta Jefferson (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Kenyatta Jefferson, Age Now: 17, Missing: 11/18/2020. Missing From CENTRALIA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Centralia Police D…

Missing: Ciara Reese (IL)

Missing: Ciara Reese (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Ciara Reese, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/05/2020. Missing From SOUTH HOLLAND, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: South Holland Police …

Missing: Kyjah Westbrooks (IL)

Missing: Kyjah Westbrooks (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Kyjah Westbrooks, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/18/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departm…

Missing: Sierra Lane (IL)

Missing: Sierra Lane (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Sierra Lane, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/20/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department (…

Missing: King Webster (IL)

Missing: King Webster (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

King Webster, Age Now: 4, Missing: 10/05/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department (…

Missing: Kelsee Harlan (IL)

Missing: Kelsee Harlan (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Kelsee Harlan, Age Now: 16, Missing: 08/31/2020. Missing From MURPHYSBORO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Murphysboro Police De…

Missing: Adrian Bustamante Vega (IL)

Missing: Adrian Bustamante Vega (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Adrian Bustamante Vega, Age Now: 14, Missing: 11/16/2019. Missing From LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Villag…

Missing: Adrian Bustamante Vega (IL)

Missing: Adrian Bustamante Vega (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Adrian Bustamante Vega, Age Now: 14, Missing: 11/16/2019. Missing From LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Villag…

Missing: Kelsee Harlan (IL)

Missing: Kelsee Harlan (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Kelsee Harlan, Age Now: 16, Missing: 08/31/2020. Missing From MURPHYSBORO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Murphysboro Police De…

Missing: Aniya Watkins (IL)

Missing: Aniya Watkins (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Aniya Watkins, Age Now: 17, Missing: 11/16/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department…

Missing: Aniya Watkins (IL)

Missing: Aniya Watkins (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Aniya Watkins, Age Now: 17, Missing: 11/16/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department…

Missing: Arianna Danridge-Harris (IL)

Missing: Arianna Danridge-Harris (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Arianna Danridge-Harris, Age Now: 20, Missing: 10/26/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police …

Missing: Arianna Danridge-Harris (IL)

Missing: Arianna Danridge-Harris (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Arianna Danridge-Harris, Age Now: 20, Missing: 10/26/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police …

Missing: Johnyetta Nash (IL)

Missing: Johnyetta Nash (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Johnyetta Nash, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/05/2020. Missing From ELMHURST, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Elmhurst Police Departm…

Missing: Johnyetta Nash (IL)

Missing: Johnyetta Nash (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Johnyetta Nash, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/05/2020. Missing From ELMHURST, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Elmhurst Police Departm…

Missing: Lamariyah Neal (IL)

Missing: Lamariyah Neal (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Lamariyah Neal, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/16/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departmen…

Missing: Lamariyah Neal (IL)

Missing: Lamariyah Neal (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Lamariyah Neal, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/16/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Departmen…

Missing: Kash'mill Carter (IL)

Missing: Kash'mill Carter (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Kash'mill Carter, Age Now: 8 Month(s), Missing: 04/22/2020. Missing From PEORIA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Peoria Police D…

Missing: Kash'mill Carter (IL)

Missing: Kash'mill Carter (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Kash'mill Carter, Age Now: 8 Month(s), Missing: 04/22/2020. Missing From PEORIA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Peoria Police D…

Missing: Trinity Johnson (IL)

Missing: Trinity Johnson (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Trinity Johnson, Age Now: 16, Missing: 08/27/2020. Missing From BRIDGEVIEW, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Bridgeview Police De…

Missing: Trinity Johnson (IL)

Missing: Trinity Johnson (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Trinity Johnson, Age Now: 16, Missing: 08/27/2020. Missing From BRIDGEVIEW, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Bridgeview Police De…

Missing: Anton Gann (IL)

Missing: Anton Gann (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Anton Gann, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/30/2020. Missing From CENTRALIA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Centralia Police Departmen…

Missing: Anton Gann (IL)

Missing: Anton Gann (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Anton Gann, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/30/2020. Missing From CENTRALIA, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Centralia Police Departmen…

Missing: Calvinesha Hamilton (IL)

Missing: Calvinesha Hamilton (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Calvinesha Hamilton, Age Now: 18, Missing: 10/31/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Depa…

Missing: Zion Spears (IL)

Missing: Zion Spears (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Zion Spears, Age Now: 18, Missing: 10/20/2020. Missing From RICHTON PARK, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Richton Park Police De…

Missing: Zion Spears (IL)

Missing: Zion Spears (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Zion Spears, Age Now: 18, Missing: 10/20/2020. Missing From RICHTON PARK, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Richton Park Police De…

Missing: Calvinesha Hamilton (IL)

Missing: Calvinesha Hamilton (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Calvinesha Hamilton, Age Now: 18, Missing: 10/31/2020. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Depa…

Missing: J'Shaun Pettway (IL)

Missing: J'Shaun Pettway (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

J'Shaun Pettway, Age Now: 16, Missing: 05/20/2020. Missing From CENTREVILLE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Centreville Police …

Missing: J'Shaun Pettway (IL)

Missing: J'Shaun Pettway (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

J'Shaun Pettway, Age Now: 16, Missing: 05/20/2020. Missing From CENTREVILLE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Centreville Police …

Missing: Sean McGrath (IL)

Missing: Sean McGrath (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Sean McGrath, Age Now: 17, Missing: 09/18/2020. Missing From MOMENCE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Kankakee County Sheriff's …

Missing: Cayden Fantz (IL)

Missing: Cayden Fantz (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Cayden Fantz, Age Now: 17, Missing: 08/26/2020. Missing From QUINCY, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Adams County Sheriff's Offi…

Missing: Sean McGrath (IL)

Missing: Sean McGrath (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Sean McGrath, Age Now: 17, Missing: 09/18/2020. Missing From MOMENCE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Kankakee County Sheriff's …

Missing: Cayden Fantz (IL)

Missing: Cayden Fantz (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Cayden Fantz, Age Now: 17, Missing: 08/26/2020. Missing From QUINCY, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Adams County Sheriff's Offi…

Missing: Alina Holmes (IL)

Missing: Alina Holmes (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Alina Holmes, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/05/2020. Missing From CALUMET CITY, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Country Club Hills Po…

Missing: Isaac Coryn (IL)

Missing: Isaac Coryn (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Isaac Coryn, Age Now: 16, Missing: 10/06/2020. Missing From MOLINE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Rock Island Police Departmen…

Missing: Isaac Coryn (IL)

Missing: Isaac Coryn (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Isaac Coryn, Age Now: 16, Missing: 10/06/2020. Missing From MOLINE, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Rock Island Police Departmen…

Missing: Alina Holmes (IL)

Missing: Alina Holmes (IL)

  • Updated
  • 0

Alina Holmes, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/05/2020. Missing From CALUMET CITY, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Country Club Hills Po…

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker COVID press conference on Thursday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News