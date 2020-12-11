Watch now: Illinois surpasses 14,000 COVID-19 deaths less than a week after hitting 13,000 mark

As of Thursday night, 5,141 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,081 in intensive care units and 635 on ventilators. The number of statewide hospitalizations has come down over the past few weeks, after reaching as high as 6,175 on Nov. 20.

The state reported 9,420 new and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday, which came out of a batch of 104,448 tests. The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a share of total tests stood at 9.4% for the period ending Thursday, down from 10.3% a week earlier. The state reported that throughout the course of the pandemic, 832,951 known and probable cases have been identified in Illinois.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials have said the COVID-19 inoculations could begin in a matter of days for the priority groups, including health care workers and long-term care facilities, though the federal Food and Drug Administration still must formally authorize the vaccine before distribution begins.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday called the FDA decision “all but imminent,” and said a state review panel is “poised to review all available FDA data and based on all information to date, the team is optimistic that this vaccine can safely move forward.”