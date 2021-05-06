Watch now: Illinois to move into 'bridge phase' of COVID reopening plan on May 14

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced plans to scale back COVID restrictions.

The entire state on May 14 will move into the "bridge phase" of the Restore Illinois reopening plan, which includes higher capacity limits on a wide range of businesses and activities.

Businesses in a wide range of categories, from offices to retailers to gyms, will be allowed to operate at 60% capacity, up from 50%. Amusements parks, museums and zoos would also rise to 60% capacity from the current 25%.

Ticketed and seated spectator events, as well as theaters and performing arts, also would have a 60% capacity.

Additionally, indoor social events would have a maximum capacity of 250 people, while outdoor event capacity would rise from a maximum of 100 to 500 people. Festivals and general admissions for outdoor spectator events would increase from 15 people per 1,000 square feet to 30.