Watch now: Illinois U.S. Rep. Marie Newman and Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene feud over LGBTQ rights

In her floor speech Wednesday, Taylor Greene echoed arguments other Republicans made in 2019 when the bill passed the House, but stalled in the then-Republican controlled Senate. She contended the legislation would weaken the rights of women.

She went on to give the example of her daughter, whom she said played Division I college softball and would not have achieved the same success if the Equality Act passed.

“If she has to compete against boys in her sport, not only will they be on her playing field and she has to compete against them, they will be in her locker room, they will be in her showers, they will be in her bathroom, they will be in her hotel room when she travels with her team,” Taylor Greene said. “This is about right and wrong. This is about girls’ and women’s rights.”

Taylor Greene also suggested that women in prison and in shelters would no longer have the same protections they currently have from “trans men, biological men who identify as women.”

“It is one thing to stop discrimination of a class of people, but it is another thing to completely violate and destroy the rights of girls and women in order to achieve this,” Taylor Greene said. “This bill must be struck down.”